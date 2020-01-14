CSO extends Langree’s contract

At its 125th Anniversary Gala Saturday evening, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Board Chair Rob McDonald announced that the orchestra has extended Music Director Louis Langrée’s contract through the 2023-24 season.

Louis Langrée

The extension is the third for Langrée, currently in his seventh season with the CSO. The extension comes on the heels of his second Grammy Award nomination (for “Best Orchestral Performance”), for the recording “Transatlantic.”

According to McDonald, “Louis Langrée deserves every accolade bestowed upon him. His pursuit of the highest standards continuously raises the bar for our orchestra, and the care and deep commitment with which he approaches his work is obvious to all who know him.”

“Louis Langrée has the innate ability to find and express the true voice of the composer every time he conducts,” said CSO President Jonathan Martin. “He is a true ambassador for the music. His genuine affection for the musicians of the Orchestra and his passion and enthusiasm for sharing musical experiences with the audience creates a palpable excitement.”

Committed to presenting the music of our time, Langrée and the CSO will have commissioned or co-commissioned 31 new works between the start of his tenure as music director in 2013 and the conclusion of the CSO’s 2020-21 season, including compositions by Daníel Bjarnason, Jennifer Higdon, David Lang, Nico Muhly, André Previn, Gunther Schuller, Caroline Shaw, and Julia Wolfe.

Langrée has appointed 16 musicians during his tenure, including: Associate Principal Percussion, Associate Principal Second Violin, First Assistant Concertmaster, Assistant Principal Horn, Principal Tuba, Principal Clarinet, Second/Assistant Principal Trombone, Principal Bassoon, Second Flute, three section violists, two section violins, and a section cellist. Most recently, he appointed Stefani Matsuo to Concertmaster of the Orchestra, the first woman in the CSO’s history to hold that position.

“The musicians of the CSO are remarkably talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals, and each year we work together we become more deeply intuitive with one another as an ensemble,” said Langrée. “It makes me extremely happy that we have developed a dialogue where we listen and respond as one—that we speak the same musical language, and that we are able to share powerful and profound experiences with our audience.”

cincinnatisymphony.org

