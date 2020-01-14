School Board School hosts second Impact Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 East Fourth St.

Have you thought about what you might like to do to positively impact children in Cincinnati? Volunteer? Coach? Tutor? Join a board? Run for office?

School Board School will host its second Impact Fair next week, providing an opportunity for community members interested in finding out how their skills and experiences can make a difference for children in Cincinnati to connect with representatives from local nonprofits, Cincinnati Public Schools, and campaign consultants.

Elisa Hoffman

“At School Board School, we help our participants figure out the specific impact they want to make for children in Cincinnati and how they want to make that impact,” explained School Board School Executive Director Elisa Hoffman. “We’ve opened up the Impact Fair to the public because we know there are a lot of people in Cincinnati who also want to figure out how they can use their time, skills, and resources to improve educational and life outcomes for children in our community.”

School Board School launched in 2018 as a project of People’s Liberty Haile Foundation Fellow Elisa Hoffman and is now independently operating. School Board School is a six-month program for engaged citizens of all backgrounds who are interested in running for school board or looking for ways to better understand the school system in order to create significant and sustainable change. Through a series of workshops, panels, presentations, board meetings, tours, and collaborations, participants gain the skills, mindset, experiences, and networks necessary to be successful school board members and education advocates.

