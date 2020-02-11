Moveable Feast: a multi-course banquet of CCM’s talent
More than 600 arts patrons joined the fun at January’s Moveable Feast, socializing and enjoying dinner-by-the-bite during CCM’s annual benefit event.
Hosted by the volunteer group CCMpower, Moveable Feast showcased CCM students and faculty members in an evening of world-class live entertainment.
Funds raised by the event enable CCMpower to fund student scholarships and grants.
Chaired by Paula Boggs Muething and Brian Muething, Moveable Feast celebrated the contributions of Trish Bryan to CCM and the Cincinnati arts community.
Next year’s Moveable Feast is set for Jan. 22, 2021.
Photos by Andrew Higley/University of Cincinnati
Related