Moveable Feast: a multi-course banquet of CCM’s talent

More than 600 arts patrons joined the fun at January’s Moveable Feast, socializing and enjoying dinner-by-the-bite during CCM’s annual benefit event.

Hosted by the volunteer group CCMpower, Moveable Feast showcased CCM students and faculty members in an evening of world-class live entertainment.

Funds raised by the event enable CCMpower to fund student scholarships and grants.

Chaired by Paula Boggs Muething and Brian Muething, Moveable Feast celebrated the contributions of Trish Bryan to CCM and the Cincinnati arts community.

Next year’s Moveable Feast is set for Jan. 22, 2021.

Photos by Andrew Higley/University of Cincinnati

Lisi George, Trish Bryan and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

Peter Schwartz, Dianne Dunkelman and CCM Dean Stanley Romanstein

Debbie Schmidt, Mark Schmidt, Kent Shaw and Jeff Thomas

UC President Neville Pinto, Jennifer Pinto, Dena Cranley and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

Event chair Brian Muething, Trish Bryan and event chair Paula Boggs Muething

David Reynolds, Jennifer Suttles, Michael Dennemann, Jeff Kruse and Karin Kruse

Mayor John Cranley, Dena Cranley, Barbara Gould, Jean Crawford and Dr. Alvin Crawford

Rebecca Bolce, Rob McDonald, Alexa McDonald and Keith Wood

CCMpower board president Arlene Katz and CCM Dean Stanley Romanstein