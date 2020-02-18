Carnegie’s Art of Food now a family-style affair

“Family style” is coming to The Carnegie’s Art of Food, an annual celebration of art, food, drink, and dancing at the Covington arts center.

Art of Food 2020: Family Style, set for 6 p.m., Friday, February 21, celebrates the 14th year of the popular event as a “curated” sit-down dinner – five courses, prepared by six top area chefs, along with wine pairings by Cutting Edge Selections, live painting by local artists, and performances by Pones Inc.

“This year’s Art of Food event will be unlike any that we have hosted in the past,” said Kim Best, executive director of The Carnegie. “Guests will enjoy an incredibly unique family style-inspired, seated meal presented by a team of esteemed chefs and restaurants, featuring the works of local artists and performers.”

Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the first course will be served promptly at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will help The Carnegie exhibit the work of emerging regional artists.

Tickets: $125/single, $240/couple, includes dinner, wine/beer pairings and entertainment.

859-957-1940 or www.thecarnegie.com



The Menu:

First course , prepared by Chef Tony Ferrari, Fausto – local chestnut soup, pecans, porcini mushroom and celery

, prepared by Chef Tony Ferrari, Fausto – local chestnut soup, pecans, porcini mushroom and celery Second course , prepared by Chefs Stephen Williams and Mitch Arens, Y’all Hospitality – chicken sausage meatball with chili vinegar collard greens, black-eyed peas, heirloom grains, poblano rouille and herb salad

, prepared by Chefs Stephen Williams and Mitch Arens, Y’all Hospitality – chicken sausage meatball with chili vinegar collard greens, black-eyed peas, heirloom grains, poblano rouille and herb salad Third course , prepared by Chef Scotty Berens, Dead Low Brewery – eggplant moussaka and tomato béchamel sauce, paired with fig honey lager

, prepared by Chef Scotty Berens, Dead Low Brewery – eggplant moussaka and tomato béchamel sauce, paired with fig honey lager Fourth course , prepared by Chef Steve Waddell, Jeff Thomas Catering – beef tenderloin, veal and pork meatloaf drizzled with homemade ketchup atop collard greens on cornbread

, prepared by Chef Steve Waddell, Jeff Thomas Catering – beef tenderloin, veal and pork meatloaf drizzled with homemade ketchup atop collard greens on cornbread Fifth course, prepared by Chef Doug Faulkner, Dojo Gelato – Gelatowiches