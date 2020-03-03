Good Samaritans raised $566K to roar into the ’20s

The Good Samaritans’ 36th annual gala, Roaring into the Twenties, drew more than 610 partygoers to the Hyatt Regency. The event raised more than $566,000 for the TriHealth Neuroscience Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital, the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and Medical Education Research Fund. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing to celebrity DJ JonJon from Q102.
Money raised will help the Neuroscience Institute buy artificial intelligence software to detect, diagnose and treat strokes faster. That would mean more survivors and better mobility and quality of life. Proceeds will also help care for uninsured individuals and education for new physicians.