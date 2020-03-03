Good Samaritans raised $566K to roar into the ’20s

The Good Samaritans’ 36th annual gala, Roaring into the Twenties, drew more than 610 partygoers to the Hyatt Regency. The event raised more than $566,000 for the TriHealth Neuroscience Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital, the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and Medical Education Research Fund. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing to celebrity DJ JonJon from Q102.

Money raised will help the Neuroscience Institute buy artificial intelligence software to detect, diagnose and treat strokes faster. That would mean more survivors and better mobility and quality of life. Proceeds will also help care for uninsured individuals and education for new physicians.

TriHealth President and CEO Mark Clement, gala co-chair Angie Conners, gala chair Pam Rossmann, and TriHealth chief of neurosciences Dr. Andrew Ringer, gala “Physician Champion”

From corporate friend and underwriter of palm readers Oswald Company: Stuart Koenig, April Koenig, Mark Homer, Beth Homer, Tammy Riddle and Dan O’Keeffe

Dr. Brian Hendricks, Stacey Hendricks, Caroline Isaacs, Dr. Seth Isaacs, Dr. Jamie Welshhans and Dr. Jeff Welshhans

From Cassady Schiller CPAs and advisors: Dan McSwigan, Tina McSwigan, Angie Schierenbeck, Don Schierenbeck, Susan Schiller, Mike Schiller, Kelly Schiller and Bob Schiller

(back) Bill Lautar, Dr. Eamonn Bahnson, Jeanne Bahnson, Kristy Staarmann, Matt Staarmann, Nicole Dunki-Jacobs, Adam Dunki-Jacobs and Kari Dunki-Jacobs; (front) Ashley Lautar, Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs

From presenting sponsor PFS Group: (standing) Jason Dzanski, Brandi Dzanski and Nancy Bennett; (seated) Amanda Woods, Tom Woods, PFS Group Founder/President Jeff Gorski, Debbie Gorski, Susan DeVoe and TriHealth CFO Andrew DeVoe

From corporate sponsor and underwriter of table centerpieces Mayfield Brain & Spine: (standing) Dr. William Tobler Jr., Deb Livingston, Missy Taylor, RN, Dr. William Tobler, Dr. Richard Curry, Andrea Poling, Dr. Jason Heil, Jason Schwartz and Kelli Schwartz; (seated) Dr. Zachary Tempel, Claire Tempel, Mendy Ringer, Dr. Andrew Ringer, Dr. Christopher McPherson, Elizabeth McPherson, Dr. Lina Mandybur, Dr. George Mandybur

From corporate sponsor Fifth Third Bank: (standing) Ross Pawlak, Emily Seitz-Pawlak, Dr. Monica Posey, Noël Walton, Mark Walton, Dr. Thomas Shockley, Lilly Shockley, Tim Egloff, Ken Tracy, Lydia Connor and Kevin Connor; (seated) John Ward, Julie Ward, Tracy Egloff and Libby Tracy