ArtsWave plans emergency supports for arts sector

Launches Mindful Music Moments Online Series

Mindful Music Moments creator Stacy Sims

ArtsWave, the primary funding engine of the Cincinnati region’s arts sector, has announced plans to help arts organizations remain financially viable during current closures, cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus. In addition, the arts council has launched a new locally made music meditation series, to which consumers can subscribe for free.

To take steps to keep the arts sector viable and in a position to return strong and vibrant when this is over, ArtsWave is preparing to accelerate $2.4 million in grant payments by 6 weeks for 44 organizations that receive operating revenues in the form of Sustaining Impact Grants. In addition, ArtsWave will expand availability of $10,000 Working Capital Bridge Loans for nonprofit arts organizations. ArtsWave also plans to fast-track mini-grants for operating needs during this emergency and to fund artist-led projects that enable virtual arts programming. The public can help fund these efforts at artswave.org/give.

Simultaneously, ArtsWave is taking steps to ease the stress of this moment on our larger community by offering the ArtsWave Edition of Mindful Music Moments, a partnership created by The Well in partnership with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Opera. Members of the public can sign up for a free 10-week subscription to Mindful Music Moments, brief daily combinations of meditation and music. Mindful Music Moments – the brainchild of Stacy Sims, local author and mind-body educator – is one of more than a hundred projects and organizations funded through ArtsWave each year.

According to ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner, “It’s important we help one another get through this challenging time so that all of us, our arts sector, and our entire region remain healthy and vibrant long-term. While we aren’t able to gather at the arts right now, we hope you will enjoy Mindful Music Moments as part of your own and your family’s self-care, and continue to connect with the power of our local arts institutions in this surreal time of crisis.”

The ArtsWave Community Campaign is the largest single source of annual funding for the Cincinnati region’s arts organizations. The 2020 campaign kicked off on January 30th and is currently at fifty percent of its $12.4 million goal. With performance cancellations and closures of cultural venues, as well as the move of major employers to telecommuting, Kintner stressed that “your gift to ArtsWave matters more than ever.”

All resources can be accessed through ArtsWave’s Arts Hub for the Coronavirus at artswave.org/corona.

To give to the ArtsWave campaign, visit artswave.org/give.