MDA goes online with Game Night to raise funds, awareness

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has ventured into the online gaming world, launching MDA Let’s Play to help raise awareness and funds to advance its mission.

MDA will hold its first online Game Night 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Gamers are invited to participate from their own homes in this all-Fortnite event, and can get information by joining MDA Let’s Play on the Discord platform. Non-gamer friends and family can watch on the MDA Twitch channel.

MDA gaming is coordinated by Twitch influencer Wade, known as Minion777 on Twitch and LordMinion777 on YouTube.

“We’re using gaming as a medium to bring people together to both raise awareness and raise money for a great cause,” Wade said. “Gaming is a way to connect people to real-world issues, and in the past few years has cultivated entirely new audiences in support of great causes like MDA. My hope is that this stream will continue that trend.”

The MDA effort was launched with an online Game-a-thon by Wade on March 15.

MDA is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

Game Night is designed to build a stronger community among MDA families, and will include a fundraising component. MDA is also developing a presence at major esports events.

www.mdaletsplay.donordrive.com

www.discordapp.com/invite/VracthK