Nominations open for National Philanthropy Day awards

Cincinnati’s National Philanthropy Day committee is accepting nominations for this year’s NPD awards, recognizing individuals, organizations and businesses that boost nonprofit efforts in our community.

NPD, hosted by the Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, will be celebrated with a luncheon Nov. 5 at Music Hall.

Nominations are being accepted for five awards:

Philanthropist of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy (expanded age to 24 this year)

Outstanding Organization or Foundation

Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising (a new award)

This year’s nominating committee is looking to expand the pool of candidates to include more diverse honorees and organizations.

Elise Hyder, 2020 NPD event chair, with Bethany Doverspike, last year’s chair

“National Philanthropy Day is a special time of year when our community comes together to celebrate those who lead with their hearts and have made our world a better place,” said NPD committee chair Elise Hyder.

Movers & Makers serves as media sponsor for National Philanthropy Day, and will profile this year’s honorees in November.

Nominations are due by May 1.

2020 NPD Nominations