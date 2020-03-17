YMCA offers child care and youth programs during pandemic

The YMCA of Greater Cincinnati has suspended all fitness and aquatics programs at various locations to focus on offering child care and youth camps for working families and hospital workers while schools are closed.

The change – effective through April 3 – takes place at these Y locations: Blue Ash, Campbell County, Carl H. Lindner, Clermont, Gamble-Nippert, Powel Crosley, Jr., Highland, M.E. Lyons, and Richard E. Lindner.

“We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time,” said YMCA President and CEO Jorge Perez.

All “Y” fitness centers are closed until further notice.

“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause,” Perez said, “dedicated to strengthening (and protecting) the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities.”

