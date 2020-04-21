Composers & Cocktails: Happy Hour chats with creators of art song

Having been sidelined by the coronavirus, Cincinnati’s only art song series is moving online for intimate conversations with composers, fueled by custom-crafted cocktails.

This series of conversations, hosted by Cincinnati Song Initiative via Facebook Live, connects you with the minds and lives of living composers – potentially our future Schubert, Schumann, Wolf, Strauss or Britten.

CSI founder Sam Martin

According to CSI founder Sam Martin, interviews will stream live on Facebook each Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and on CSI’s website. The recorded interview will be available on YouTube afterwards.

This Thursday, meet award-winning composer Tom Cipullo, known primarily for his operas and songs, and now … his Rob Roy recipe (in case you need to stock up):

Dry Rob Roy Fill a mixing glass with ice. Pass the shadow of a bottle of dry vermouth over the glass. Fill the glass with the blended scotch of your choice. Stir vigorously. Don’t shake the drink (as James Bond would do his vodka martini) because it will get cloudy, but stir with enough commitment to make the drink very, very cold. Pour into a cocktail glass. (Turn your back to your guests and drink whatever is left in the mixing glass in one gulp.) Garnish with a lemon twist.

Tom Cipullo

The rest of the series…