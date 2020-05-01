National Philanthropy Day nominations deadline extended

With all the distractions surrounding COVID-19, the Association of Fundraising Professionals has extended its deadline for this year’s National Philanthropy Day nominations.

There are five categories for 2020, with one new award and one expanded.

Philanthropist of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy (expanded age range to 24)

Outstanding Corporation or Foundation

(NEW for 2020) Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising

Awards will be presented during the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Music Hall Ballroom.

Submit your nominations by Friday, May 15.

The mission of AFP’s Greater Cincinnati Chapter is to advance philanthropy by enabling its members and nonprofit organizations to practice ethical and effective fundraising that changes our community for the better.

Movers & Makers, as the longtime public voice of the region’s nonprofit community, is proud to serve as media sponsor for National Philanthropy Day.