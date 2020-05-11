New Pregnancy Center East facility doubles capacity

Pregnancy Center East announced today they are building what they are calling “the pregnancy center of the future” to serve the entire Cincinnati area.

The new 12,600 square-foot transformed care facility will expand capacity and capabilities to help more than twice as many families, and provide an array of new vital services with partner organizations (still to be named). The new center for expectant mothers and their families is located at 4760 Madison Road, Cincinnati, two miles from PCE’s current location, with an anticipated move-in this summer.

Front view of PCE’s new facility

In addition to the free and confidential services they currently offer, PCE clients will have “one place to go” for an accessible continuum of medical, educational, occupational, and spiritual services.

Pregnancy Center East will occupy the upper level and lease the lower level to partners, expanding their line of services to meet the needs of young expectant families.

Rear view of the new PCE center

“We are announcing our new care center on Mother’s Day. All mothers deserve love and support during an untimely pregnancy. We are thrilled to now be able to assist even more mothers, and to offer them well-rounded support,” said Laura Curran, PCE’s executive director.

Last year, PCE provided 2,246 total services. The center has seen a 20% increase in services each of the previous four years. The launch of the public phase of the capital campaign begins today – to raise $1 million needed for renovations, increased client capacity, and service line expansion. The private phase of their campaign raised $1.3 million to purchase the new facility.

Learn more about the new facility, peek inside, monitor progress updates, and view naming opportunities on PCE’s website.

Pregnancy Center East is a local nonprofit, founded in 1982, that helps families facing an unexpected pregnancy. All services are free.