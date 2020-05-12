Children’s Theatre’s ‘Ready, Set Auction!’ is ready for your bids

Starting Wednesday, May 13, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will begin auctioning a number of fun and unique items and experiences. The auction is intended to raise funds and sustain TCT’s mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming.

Ready, Set, Auction! is an online auction managed through the Bidding for Good platform. It will be open from noon, Wednesday, May 13, until midnight, Sunday, May 24, with a goal of $30,000.

The auction features 59 fabulous items and unique experiences, including:

Cincinnati Fire Department 31, Oakley Station: Dinner at the Firehouse for up to four people. Enjoy a homemade firehouse dinner with the firefighters in Oakley. Also includes a tour of the fire station.

Grand Teton Wildlife Safari: Gourmet picnic lunch for two on guided scenic Snake River float and lunch for two with a three-night stay in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Cincinnati Date Night Package: Dinners out at local restaurants like Sotto, Salazar, Balance Café, Montgomery Inn and more, plus a Cincinnati Pedal Wagon and Mural Tour for two, spa package from Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa, flowers from Adrian Durban Florist, and more.

Holiday Family Photo Shoot: With the help of the TCT costume shop, dress your family in iconic holiday attire and have your photo taken with a holiday backdrop.

(photo by Mikki Schaffner)

Preview the items as you plot your bidding strategy.

For 100 years, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati has provided education and entertainment for children and the young at heart through the art of stage performance. TCT is the oldest children’s theatre in the nation, and the only professional theater in the region that devotes its entire MainStage season to children. TCT directly impacts the lives of nearly 200,000 families and children annually.

TCT production of “Annie Jr”

(photo by Mikki Schaffner)

In March, in response to COVID-19 and school closures, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati launched TCT EVERYWHERE — an online resource for parents, teachers and students featuring crafts, acting and vocal exercises and contests from the professional artistic staff of TCT Academy; along with study guides, podcasts, videos of past productions, and more.

Ready, Set, Auction! is designed to raise funds to create online programming and plan for the time when we are able to gather again and benefit from the magic of live theatre.