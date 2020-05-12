Wave Pool serves dual missions with two new programs

Wave Pool, which operates in Camp Washington as a contemporary art fulfillment center and cultural connection catalyst, has announced two new, intertwining initiatives serving its dual missions.

Welcome Table boxes bring food and stories to your kitchen

Wave Pool is teaming up with Dean’s Mediterranean Imports to create a new way for immigrant chefs to share their talents and stories with Cincinnati.

“As an evolution of our Cincinnati’s Table dinner series,” said Wave Pool’s executive director Cal Cullen, “aimed at connecting and sharing the food and stories of Cincinnati’s immigrant and refugee residents, we are launching a frozen dinner series called Welcome Table. These frozen meals are prepared by local immigrant chefs with story-sharing packaging designed by the Collective Action Studio.

Local immigrant chefs chefs will prepare ready-to-heat-and-eat meals that share a global menu of cultures and histories. The artist group Collective Action Studio has designed personal and interactive wrappings for these meal kits telling us about the chef, as well as encouraging those who purchase the meals to participate – to contribute their own meal and story to their growing collection of oral histories and recipes. CAS is known for creating art that is social, challenging, and personal – designing tools, objects, and situations that blur the line between artist and audience.

The decorative packaging created by Collective Action Studio

“This project is a way to encourage connection and understanding during a time when we can’t host the large community dinners that we typically do,” said Cullen. These meals, 4-6 servings each, will be for sale for $20 starting mid-May, available at both Dean’s Mediterranean in Findlay Market, as well as at The Welcome Project in Camp Washington. The first featured refugee chef is Azzezah Ali, who has prepared boxes of Iraqi biryani.

Azzezah Ali’s Iraqi biryani

This initiative comes from the Welcome Project, a subsidiary of Wave Pool that aims to empower refugee and immigrant artists and chefs in our region through classes, programming, and entrepreneurial support.

POST (Printing OurSelves Together) to provide artists work during COVID-19

Wave Pool has commissioned six local artists to create a limited edition print in response to issues raised during the pandemic. Ranging from social cohesion and mental health to eating locally and fair wages, this series of prints is intended to investigates our current time with “aesthetic clarity and poetic meaning.”

Karen Boyhen’s POST entry

Four of the six artists commissioned are currently out of work due to the crisis. POST is a way to support them, as well as to offer arts patrons an opportunity to purchase locally made art during this time. Each artist is contributing works to Wave Pool’s Camp Delivery weekly food boxes, with 30 that are signed and numbered, some of higher print quality, for sale in this edition of six.

Artists for this first set: M’Shinda Abdullah-Broaddus, Arynn Blazer, Karen Boyhen, Macartney Greer, Anissa Lewis, and Kyle Mace.