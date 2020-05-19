Cincy Shakes to Revel online

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company invites you to Revel: A Virtual Celebration, to “gather” online in honor of a local teacher, two local students, and – in the spirit of CSC’s Season of the Woman – someone without whom Cincinnati Shakespeare Company would not exist: D. Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

D. Lynn Meyers

Revel: A Virtual Celebration, Wednesday, May 20

5:30 p.m. Private Virtual Meet-and-Greet – Donors of $25 or more chat live (via Zoom) at a personal “table” with fellow attendees, hosted by a CSC ensemble or staff member.

6 to 7 p.m. Live Premiere Event – Watch via exclusive YouTube link.

Tickets to the Live Premiere Event are complimentary with RSVP. However, there is a suggested donation of $25, which will also provide access to the Private Virtual Meet-and-Greet, plus a virtual gift bag.

All proceeds benefit CSC’s education programs.

