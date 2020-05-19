Gifts & Grants

Turner Farm and UC Foundation support integrated health and wellness

A $1.5 million gift from the Turner Farm Foundation – along with a $500,000 matching gift from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s Hagins Family Matching Gift Program – have established an endowed chair at the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness. The Turner Farm Foundation Endowed Chair will support the director of the center in perpetuity and advance the center’s mission of improving the health of the local and global community through integrative health and wellness programs and efforts.

“This extraordinary gift means that Cincinnati will always have a center dedicated to integrative medicine,” said Sian Cotton, PhD, director of the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness since 2013. “It advances our clinical, research, education and community engagement efforts, and demonstrates that we have the support of both the college and the greater community. We are so grateful to Turner Farm for its continued support and collaborations for wellness.”

Dr. Sian Cotton, director of the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness

University President Neville G. Pinto said UC is “proud that such a leader has recognized the difference-making ability of the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness, and grateful to them for helping us drive toward the next innovations in health care.”

Integrative medicine combines traditional medicine with evidence-based complementary therapies that focus on healthy lifestyle addressing stress, nutrition, movement, sleep and environment to reduce suffering and promote overall wellness.

“Turner Farm’s mission statement speaks to our responsibility to be proper stewards of the land, ourselves and the greater community. Our investment in the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness addresses the second and third pillar of that responsibility,” said Robert Edmiston, executive director of Turner Farm. “The endowed chair strengthens the center’s foundation in the community, giving it a permanency, and also provides a greater platform for Sian’s important message.”

Cotton’s work at the center is also being supported by the UC College of Medicine through the Hagins Family Matching Gift Program, an estate gift from UC alumna Frances Hagins, MD (Med ’51), and her husband William Hagins, MD.

“The UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness is a vital part of our community, providing research, education, clinical care, and community engagement,” said Andrew Filak Jr., MD, senior vice president for health affairs and Christian R. Holmes Professor and dean of the College of Medicine. “We are proud to be able to augment Turner Farm’s generous gift to endow the chair.”

The center brings together UC faculty and UC Health physicians from diverse disciplines, including neurosurgery, oncology, cardiology and primary care, among others, to help the whole person achieve overall wellness.

“One of the critical components to integrative medicine is its focus on preventative care,” said Richard P. Lofgren, MD, president and CEO of UC Health. “The science-based approaches employed by the center – from medical massage to mindfulness to nutrition and health coaching – have made an immeasurable impact on the lives of those in our immediate community and beyond. At UC Health, we are proud to offer patients and families something that surpasses traditional healthcare providers.”

COVID-19 funds allow People Working Cooperatively to expand emergency services

People Working Cooperatively has been awarded $175,000 in grant funds to provide health and safety emergency repairs for those most impacted by COVID-19. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, PWC has begun more than 260 urgent health and safety projects. To date, PWC has 340 emergency requests in queue.

The receipt of COVID-19 Regional Response Funds allows PWC to expand their emergency services client base to serve Tri-State residents with an immediate need; those who may be unemployed, underemployed, or experiencing recent financial hardship and/or health complications related to COVID-19.

Jock Pitts

“The economic and social impact of the coronavirus cannot be overstated,” said Jock Pitts, PWC president and CEO. “These funds allow us to not only address the emergency repairs of our current client base, which continues to grow, but to expand our reach and secure a much needed lifeline for those who find themselves in new, uncertain circumstances – and may not be familiar with our services.”

For the last 45 years, PWC has been committed to serving the region’s low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners across 20 counties of Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Indiana.

“People across the Tri-State are scared and anxious about the potential or new health and financial hardships they are facing,” said PWC Vice President of Development Chris Owens. “Imagine being told to shelter-in-place but you don’t have water, heat, or you were laid off with little to no funds to address the issues in your home. That’s where PWC comes in; this funding will make an immediate impact for so many who are experiencing personal and professional turmoil as a result of this pandemic.”

Horizon Community Funds awards $240K of relief

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced a second round of support in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The following organizations will receive immediate funding:

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky : $200,000 for Senior Meals on Wheels

: $200,000 for Senior Meals on Wheels Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank: $30,000 for diapers and feminine hygiene products

$30,000 for diapers and feminine hygiene products Learning Grove : $6,000 for delivery of essential goods to families

: $6,000 for delivery of essential goods to families St. Vincent de Paul – Northern Kentucky: $4,500 for emergency family assistance

“We know that the need in our community is extensive, and it is urgent,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are stepping up in full force, and we ask the community to do the same as you are able. This fund is critical to the families and individuals who are disproportionately impacted by this crisis.”

Nancy Grayson

The Relief Fund generates a significant source of money to use for citizens of Northern Kentucky, especially families who are suffering hardship from loss of jobs, income, or due to health-related events. Initial priorities for the fund include: food and basic hygiene and cleaning supplies; medication and health care needs not supported by insurance; and access to essential needs.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate by:

Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that communities serve food insecure seniors overnight. No senior should worry about risking his or her health and safety to leave home in search of food,” said Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky Executive Director Jennifer Steele. “We are so grateful to Horizon Community Funds for the opportunity to leverage our existing home-delivered meals infrastructure, in collaboration with trusted partners, to meet the rapidly changing needs of Northern Kentucky seniors during this crisis.”

“We are so grateful that Horizon Community Funds is ensuring Northern Kentucky babies are going to be happy, healthy, and safe during this pandemic,” said Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank CEO and founder Megan Fischer. “Each month, we’re going to be able to serve at least 500 extra babies with diapers and distribute hundreds of period supply kits into the community because of these funds.”

Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.

“Despite the uncertainty the pandemic has created, we are really seeing the best in our community at this time,” said St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director Karen Zengel. “We are grateful to Horizon Community Funds and all those supporters who have made the commitment to ensure that none of our neighbors will weather this storm alone.”

Fund efforts are supported by: The Butler Foundation, Central Bank, The Charles H. Dater Foundation, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Drees Homes Foundation, Duke Energy, The R. C. Durr Foundation, Fifth Third Foundation, Fischer Homes, Forcht Bank, Heritage Bank, Huntington Bank, The Milburn Family Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky University, The Scripps Howard Foundation, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Republic Bank, and others.

“Our staff and providers have gone above and beyond to support the children, students and families during this crisis,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “The food, cleaning supplies, and now diapers that we’re able to distribute to our most needy neighbors have been so welcomed.”

Additionally, the continued partnership between Horizon Community Funds and St. Elizabeth Healthcare has introduced the St. Elizabeth Associate Crisis Support Fund, which offers financial assistance to St. Elizabeth employees during times of unexpected personal need. The fund allows donors the opportunity to directly support the needs of St. Elizabeth healthcare workers on the front lines of this crisis.

More than $250,000 has been raised so far for this fund, which continues to seek donations.

A third fund, the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund, was recently launched in partnership with the NKY Chamber of Commerce and Tri-ED to incentivize gift card purchases to Northern Kentucky restaurants.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community.

Nancy Grayson: 859-468-4665 or ngrayson@horizonfunds.org