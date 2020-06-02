Names in the News / June 3, 2020

An occasional report on comings and goings, recognition, promotions and appointments within the nonprofit community

Leadership Council for Nonprofits is pleased to welcome five new board members:

Danielle Amrine, CEO, Welcome House of Northern Kentucky

Amrine joined Welcome House as CEO in 2017, and has more than two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector. Prior to joining Welcome House, she was VP of program operations (with a focus on Medicaid) for the Council on Aging. She also served as emergency services supervisor for the American Red Cross, and as a women’s domestic violence advocate for the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati.

Vanessa Freytag, CEO, 4C for Children

Freytag joined 4C in 2015, a nonprofit with $8 million in revenues, a staff of 85, four offices and regional responsibilities that span more than 30 counties in Ohio and Kentucky. Previously, she served as executive director of The Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati. Vanessa just completed her role as board chair of the Human Services Chamber and remains a member and board member, and is also an advisory board member for Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services.

Jeff Corney, executive director, Cincinnati Nature Center

Corney succeeded Bill Hopple last year at the Nature Center. He has enjoyed a 30-year career as an educator and conservationist, and has served as director of two nature centers and an ecological field station. Corney was executive director of the Wilderness Center in Wilmot, Ohio. He also taught environmental studies courses at the College of Wooster.

Annie Timmons, executive director, Friars Club

Friars Club develops valuable life skills in youth through sports, education and leadership programs. Having been at the club for 42 years, Timmons was the major force in raising 3.5 million dollars to build the new Friars Club building located in St. Bernard.

Megan Fischer, CEO & founder, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

Fischer founded SCDB in 2015 after she found out diapers were not covered by food stamps or WIC. She left her full time job as content provider at Cengage in 2017 to focus solely on the agency. In 2019 alone, SCDB donated more than 1.5 million diapers.

They are replacing outgoing board members:

Paula Kollstedt , executive director of Alzheimers Association

, executive director of Alzheimers Association Roni Luckenbill , CEO of Girl Scouts of SWOH

, CEO of Girl Scouts of SWOH Russell Winters, CEO of Tender Mercies, Inc.

The National Institute of Mental Health awarded a K23 Career Development Award titled “The role of the circadian system in binge eating disorder” to Dr. Francisco Romo-Nava, MD, PhD, associate chief research officer at The Research Institute at Lindner Center of HOPE. This award will enable the study the role of brain-body communication in psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Francisco Romo-Nava of the Lindner Center of HOPE

This K-23 award supports a novel approach in investigating the circadian system function and its’ potential as a therapeutic target in binge eating disorder. The award provides an estimated research budget of $810,000 during the next four years.

After 39 years at Brighton Center and 10 years as president & CEO, Tammy Weidinger will be passing the torch to the next generation of leadership effective February 1, 2021.

Tammy Weidinger

Wonda Winkler has been chosen to succeed Weidinger. Winkler has 27 years of experience at Brighton Center, the last 10 as executive vice president.

Wonda Winkler