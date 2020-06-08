Giving USA Cincinnati briefing shifts to webinar

The 17th annual Giving USA Cincinnati Briefing will be one for the history books, as the event shifts this year from in-person to online in response to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Date: Tuesday June 16, the day of the national release of the most comprehensive report on philanthropy for Giving Year 2019

New time: 9 to 10 a.m. EDT

“How Looking at the Past Helps Us Now”

Returning for her 17th year as keynote presenter will be Melissa S. Brown, philanthropic research professional and former editor of “Giving USA.”

Melissa Brown

Registration closes Friday, June 12.

Fundraising professionals take note:

This program has been pre-approved by CFRE International for 1 Continuing Education Point on the CFRE application for both initial certification and recertification.

The Yunker Group, led by Jim Yunker, is Organizing Sponsor again this year.

Presenting Sponsors are BBB Center for Ethics, Clark Schaefer Hackett, Driehaus Insurance Group, Fifth Third Foundation, Graydon, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Three Corners Capital and United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Movers & Makers is proud to serve as Media Sponsor.