ArtsWave and The Well provide daily dose of Mindful Music – the summer edition

ArtsWave, “the engine for the arts in the Cincinnati region,” in partnership with The Well, kicked off the Summer Edition of Mindful Music Moments, June 9. The 12-week program provides free daily doses of music and mindful meditation. It features music from local organizations, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Opera, and special Mindful Music collaborations and commissions featuring African American composers and musicians.

Stacy Sims (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

“As our community and nation confront the anguishing challenges posed by systemic racism and inequities, and the ongoing realities of the pandemic,” said ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner, “the arts and artists can play powerful roles in grounding us and healing. ArtsWave hopes that this new set of music and mindfulness is a thread that connects and moves us forward together.”

This summer edition includes seven weeks of content by African American singers and composers, with other music selected for the comfort and strength they provide.

“Our ArtsWave Summer Playlist represents our commitment to creating art-fueled rituals of comfort from diverse voices in music,” said Stacy Sims, Mindful Music Moments founder. “Now more than ever, we need to take care of ourselves in order to be of service to each other.”

Beyond these community-based playlists that ArtsWave has worked with The Well to create, Mindful Music Moments has been adopted by more than 63 schools in the Greater Cincinnati area and an additional 107 schools nationally to support mental and emotional wellbeing for students, teachers and families.

Sign up for the Summer Edition of Mindful Music Moments.