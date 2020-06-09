Gifts & Grants / June 10

Coronavirus relief from Horizon Community Funds

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced its next round of funding to be released during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following organizations will receive immediate funding:

NKY Digital Equity Initiative for Students (facilitated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky), $34,500 to bring critically needed internet access to K-12 students for summer learning

(facilitated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky), $34,500 to bring critically needed internet access to K-12 students for summer learning Esperanza Latino Center of NKY , $15,000 for rent, utilities, and other emergency supports for the Hispanic/Latino families they serve

, $15,000 for rent, utilities, and other emergency supports for the Hispanic/Latino families they serve Be Concerned , $10,000 to purchase a new automated pallet jack and additional food supplies

, $10,000 to purchase a new automated pallet jack and additional food supplies Life Learning Center, $50,000 to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) – masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizers to be distributed to a large group of nonprofit organizations serving Northern Kentucky

Nancy Grayson, president of Horizon Community Funds

These additional grants bring the total to nearly $550,000 distributed directly from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, which has raised more than $2 million to date for its emergency efforts in Northern Kentucky.

COVID-19 support for Santa Maria Community Services

Santa Maria Community Services is pleased to announce it has been awarded $25,000 from The Charles H. Dater Foundation, Inc. toward COVID-19 relief to help meet critical needs in the community.

Santa Maria will use the funds to provide the following to the families it serves: formula for children; food; Kroger gift cards for food and necessities; baby wipes; diapers; toilet paper; prescription assistance; gas cards; cleaning supplies; phone service payments; and hygiene products.

H.A. Musser

“Santa Maria is grateful for the generous grant from The Charles H. Dater Foundation. This investment demonstrates a commitment to caring for our Price Hill neighbors in need,” said H.A. Musser, president and CEO of Santa Maria Community Services.

The Charles H. Dater Foundation has been an annual supporter of Santa Maria’s work for more than 30 years.

Stett 4 Kids encourages juggling for kids’ computers

Stett 4 Kids is working to ensure that each child in the Cincinnati Public Schools system receives the necessary technology to engage in virtual learning. Hundreds of CPS students are without adequate access to a home computer – a disparity that has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.

Stett 4 Kids is donating 100 computers and is asking the community to help fund an additional 500 computers. To encourage participation, Stett 4 Kids is launching a virtual fundraising campaign in conjunction with CPS. “The Juggle is Real” challenge asks participants to share videos of themselves juggling creative household items and tagging @Stett4kids, using the hashtag #TheJuggleisReal. They can nominate five friends or family members and encourage a donation to Stett 4 Kids in the process.

Lynn Anstett

“COVID-19 pandemic and recent stay-at-home orders made the need for virtual learning resources very apparent,” Stett 4 Kids founder Lynn Anstett said. “We hope this investment supports the needs of low-income families throughout this crisis and beyond.”

Anstett added, “Since we are all juggling many roles at home right now, a juggling challenge seems to be the perfect lighthearted way to raise awareness of this pressing need for Cincinnati students while connecting with one another virtually.”

Founded in 2019 by Cincinnati entrepreneur Lynn Anstett and her family, Stett 4 Kids aims to help less-fortunate kids have a better life by assisting them with various needs.

