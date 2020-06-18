Be a Rey of Light to a DePaul Cristo Rey student!

The pandemic canceled DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s biggest fundraiser, Rey of Light, but it didn’t cancel the needs of its hard-working students as recent grad Donald explains in this video.

Every DePaul Cristo Rey student receives significant financial aid to attend the school which prepares them for college and bright futures. Health and economic challenges make the need for financial aid greater now than ever.

Rey of Light has gone virtual with a wide array of auction items now available for bid via laptop, cellphone or tablet. Place your bids here.

depaulcristorey.org

Thank you to our incredible sponsors for going virtual with us!

