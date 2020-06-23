This week’s virtual and in-person events … June 24-30

June 24, Wednesday

Art of the Piano | 6 p.m. Live stream recital by world-class pianist Garrick Ohlsson opens 10th anniversary season. Free, but donations encouraged.

Garrick Ohlsson

PROGRAM:

Brahms: Two Rhapsodies, Op. 79 and Seven Fantasies, Op. 116

Chopin: Mazurka in A minor, Op. 7, No. 2; Mazurka in C-sharp minor, Op. 50, No. 3; and Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23

CET | Through 9 p.m., Friday. Online Summer Auction. Bid on items donated to the canceled Action Auction that are probably best enjoyed during summer and early fall.

Cincinnati Fringe Festival | Streaming video. Due to “overwhelming” demand, Know Theatre has extended its “Best of the Fest” Fringe Picks through this Saturday. Tickets will be available until 11 p.m. on the 27th. If you’ve already purchased access to any of these these five titles, you can continue to watch them through that date:

June 25, Thursday

Urban Appalachian Community Coalition / Price Hill Branch of The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County | 2 p.m. Virtual. Appalachian History in Cincinnati, Ohio. Registration. More info.

Camp Joy | 7 p.m. Live stream. Drew Lachey Dance Party for Camp Joy. Former Camp Joy Counselor will host virtual fundraiser to benefit disadvantaged youth, foster youth, and children with medical and special needs.

Longworth-Anderson Series | 7:30 p.m. Music Trivia Night. Hosted by Adam Stone via Zoom, this 60-minute game is free to play. Prizes awarded to 1st and 2nd place teams. Registration required. Donations to LAS are tax-deductible and will be matched, dollar for dollar, thanks to The George and Margaret McLane Foundation.

June 26, Friday

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum | Through November 2021. Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Exhibition. Nine sculptures in outdoor sculpture park – a mix of abstract and representational work from artists around the country. MSA is a membership based nonprofit and an affiliate organization of the International Sculpture Center. pyramidhill.org

June 27, Saturday

Evans Mirageas

Cincinnati Opera | 1 p.m. 90.9 WGUC. “Cincinnati Opera’s Beginnings.” Company artistic director Evans Mirageas chronicles the history of opera in the Queen City and the events that led to the creation of Cincinnati Opera in 1920, in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, to the day. Followed by broadcast of company’s 2002 performance of “Elektra” by Richard Strauss. cincinnatiopera.org

Outside for PRIDE | 4-6 p.m. Front yard PRIDE celebration. Create inclusive PRIDE celebration at home, complete with celebratory toasts, thematic snacks, decorations and more. Produced by Kroger, 84.51°, HRC Cincinnati, Cincinnati Black Pride, AGAR and DANCEFIX by HBDC. Collect your digital PRIDE Pack to access recipes, playlists, outdoor activities and printable party décor. Every attendee will be entered to win a visit from the dancing-unicorn flash mob presented by the talented DANCEFIX by HBDC squad.

June 28, Sunday

Art of the Piano | 4 p.m. Live stream performance and discussion with Alexander Korsantia.

PROGRAM:

Transcriptions of Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” and “Rite of Spring” for solo piano, plus “a surprise.”

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden | 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fiona Fun-K and Ice Cream Sunday. Non-competitive walk winds around the zoo and includes samples of Graeter’s ice cream along the route. $25 for members; $30 for non-members. Registration includes after-hours zoo admission, parking, Fiona Fun-K shirt, Graeter’s ice cream, and a Graeter’s commemorative ice cream spoon for sampling.

VAE Music Director Craig Hella Johnson

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati | 8 p.m. 90.9 WGUC. “The Arc in the Sky.” Broadcast of January performance led by Craig Hella Johnson of this recent work by composer Kile Smith, which was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award. vaecinci.com

June 30, Tuesday

American Lung Association | Virtual. Lung Force Run/Walk. Last chance to expand your lung capacity with a solo or group run/walk and help raise money to battle lung diseases such as COVID-19. Registration: $25