AFP adds 15 membership scholarships in response to pandemic

In response to the pandemic’s impact on the fundraising industry, the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Greater Cincinnati has created a fund to sponsor 15 scholarships to be awarded in 2020 for a one year membership in AFP.

AFP leaders at the 2019 National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

With the likelihood of a recession upon us, many organizations are reducing or cutting professional development budgets, including membership in professional organizations such as AFP.

According to AFP, “There is no instructional guide for fundraising during a global pandemic. Our chapter is learning and growing together to meet these new challenges. Should financial hardship determine your ability to join or renew your membership, we invite you to apply for a 2020 COVID-19 Membership Scholarship Application.”

The application is due by July 31st. In addition, a cover letter and headshot are required. Email to admin@afpcincinnati.org.