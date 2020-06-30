Gifts & Grants … 7/1/2020

ArtWorks

ArtWorks has received a major financial commitment toward its goal of hiring 100 artist apprentices this summer to assist in creating murals. Recent CEO and longtime ArtWorks supporter Laura Hannan Shafer pledged to match any donation to its Apprentice Promise program up to $50,000.

As of Monday, June 29, ArtWorks still needed to raise $14,754 to meet its goal. Youth Apprentices are set to start work on July 6. Donate here.

artworkscincinnati.org

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

A partnership between United Way of Greater Cincinnati, its partner agencies and Hamilton County Job and Family Services, provided nearly 4,000 local residents recently with more than $160,000 in gift cards to help with COVID-19 fallout.

Nearly three quarters of the recipients reported loss of wages and increases in expenses because of COVID-19. More than 90 percent of the cards went to female-headed households. The average family size was four.

The relief included more than $94,000 in grocery gift cards to help families with food and other basic needs. UWGC also distributed 951 Visa cards totaling more than $66,000 through the organization’s partner agencies and United Way 211, a resource and referral line.

uwgc.org

Santa Maria Community Services

Santa Maria Community Services announced receipt of a one-year grant from the SC Ministry Foundation toward its Promoting Our Preschoolers Program. The POP Program is a family-focused kindergarten-readiness program that works collaboratively with families, schools, and the community through home-visitation. During home visits, parents receive support, education, and referrals for children and the family. Children receive developmental screens, educational supplies, and participate in home or group-based learning opportunities to increase their success in school and life. The program works jointly with families to help get children ready for kindergarten by building reading, language, and social skills, and seeks to create a seamless transition into school for preschool-age children while ensuring barriers to school readiness are removed.

Santa Maria President and CEO H.A. Musser, Jr.

Based in Price Hill, Santa Maria is a nonprofit organization founded by the Sisters of Charity in 1897. The agency provides more than 3,000 individuals with educational tools and resources to build strong families, promote healthy residents, and foster neighborhood revitalization. Donate here.

santamaria-cincy.org

Horizon Community Funds

Horizon Community Funds will immediately deploy $50,000 across four nonprofits for their work in Northern Kentucky, through its Community Impact Fund.

The following nonprofits will receive funds:

$15,000 for Welcome House , to support their Open Door street outreach program that provides medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness

, to support their Open Door street outreach program that provides medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness $15,000 for Life Learning Center , to support their Reentry and Recovery Workforce Solution project

, to support their Reentry and Recovery Workforce Solution project $10,000 for the Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation , to support a new vision clinic in Northern Kentucky

, to support a new vision clinic in Northern Kentucky $10,000 for Freestore Foodbank, to support their LIFT the TriState program (logistics, inventory management, facilities management and transportation)

The Community Impact Fund, which operates separately from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky.

horizonfunds.org