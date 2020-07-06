Everything But The House shares Uncommon Experiences to support Cincinnati arts

Join Everything But The House in supporting the cultural institutions that make up the Queen City’s vibrant and renowned arts scene.

Cincinnati’s arts sector was hit economically by the health crisis and is predicted to be one of the last to recover, with museums just beginning to open and large performance venues closed. Local shoppers have the opportunity – thanks to online auction company Everything But The House – to help the arts by bidding in support of ArtsWave and more than 30 Cincinnati nonprofit arts organizations. One hundred percent of proceeds directly benefit the respective organizations. Each nonprofit has crafted one-of-a-kind Uncommon Experiences to shine a light on their creativity and love for their organization’s purpose.

The auction will close on Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Featured organizations:

The Well

Pones

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Cincinnati May Festival

My Nose Turns Red Youth Circus

Cincinnati Arts Association

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Boychoir

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Contemporary Arts Center

Taft Museum of Art

ArtsConnect

Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center

Cincinnati Memorial Hall Society

ArtsWave

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Behringer-Crawford Museum

4-Way: Cincinnati’s String Quartet

Cincinnati Ballet

Baker Hunt Arts/Cultural Center

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

The Perfect Brew

Cincinnati Art Museum

Music Resource Center