Everything But The House shares Uncommon Experiences to support Cincinnati arts

Join Everything But The House in supporting the cultural institutions that make up the Queen City’s vibrant and renowned arts scene.
Cincinnati’s arts sector was hit economically by the health crisis and is predicted to be one of the last to recover, with museums just beginning to open and large performance venues closed. Local shoppers have the opportunity – thanks to online auction company Everything But The House – to help the arts by bidding in support of ArtsWave and more than 30 Cincinnati nonprofit arts organizations. One hundred percent of proceeds directly benefit the respective organizations. Each nonprofit has crafted one-of-a-kind Uncommon Experiences to shine a light on their creativity and love for their organization’s purpose.
The auction will close on Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m.
Featured organizations:
- The Well
- Pones
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
- Cincinnati May Festival
- My Nose Turns Red Youth Circus
- Cincinnati Arts Association
- The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Boychoir
- Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra
- Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
- Contemporary Arts Center
- Taft Museum of Art
- ArtsConnect
- Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center
- Cincinnati Memorial Hall Society
- ArtsWave
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
- Behringer-Crawford Museum
- 4-Way: Cincinnati’s String Quartet
- Cincinnati Ballet
- Baker Hunt Arts/Cultural Center
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
- The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center
- The Perfect Brew
- Cincinnati Art Museum
- Music Resource Center