Names in the News … 7/8/2020

Brighton Center’s Weidinger honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Tammy Weidinger

Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center president and CEO, received the 2020 Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual celebration honoring the 2020 Outstanding Women of NKY. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement and outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership. After 39 years at Brighton Center and 10 years as president and CEO, Weidinger will retire in January 2021. She will be succeeded by Wonda Winkler, current executive vice president.

Jewish Federation creates new position: director of strategic impact

Jan Evans

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati has named Jan Evans its director of strategic impact, a position that replaces the federation’s director of community building. Evans comes from Fusion Alliance Inc., where she served as senior leader in consulting and project and account management. As director of strategic impact, Evans will ensure that the federation and its partner agencies’ strategies and impact reflect community needs.

CSO and CCM announce new diversity class

Giuseppe Tejeiro , violin

Maalik Glover , violin



Javier Otalora , viola

Max Oppeltz-Carroz , cello

Amy Nickler, double bass

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music announce the next class of CSO/CCM Diversity Fellows. Born out of a mutual desire to help American orchestras be more inclusive and to better represent the communities they serve, this performance fellowship program was launched in 2015 with a generous grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. CCM and the CSO provide graduate level academic study and professional development and performance opportunities for the Diversity Fellows while simultaneously catalyzing a more inclusive environment for underrepresented musicians in the orchestra field.

May Festival names new conducting fellow

The Cincinnati May Festival has named Harry Cecil as its 2020-21 Choral Conducting Fellow. In this capacity, Cecil will assist Director of Choruses Robert Porco and Associate Director of Choruses Matthew Swanson. Cecil was chosen as the May Festival’s eighth Fellow following an in-person audition with the May Festival Chorus in February. He begins doctoral studies in choral conducting this fall at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music under the tutelage of Joe Miller, incoming director of choral studies and Brett Scott, professor of ensembles and conducting.

New Board Members for 2020-21:

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Deborah Kendrick

Norma Rashid

Ben Rosensweet

RETURNING MEMBERS:

Deborah Kendrick of Hyde Park is an award-winning writer, editor, and poet. In 1986, she launched a weekly column, ‘Alive and Well,” in the Cincinnati Enquirer, the first of its kind to focus on disability rights.

Norma Rashid of Fort Thomas spent more than 25 years as a broadcast news journalist. Much of her career was spent as co-anchor of WLWT-TV in Cincinnati where she anchored the number one rated newscast. As a volunteer, Norma has worked with numerous local charities, including the March of Dimes, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and The Heart Association.

NEW MEMBER:

Ben Rosensweet, of West Chester is a Cincinnati native. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA and has his MBA from Xavier University. His current role is Vice President and Business Development Officer with Byline Bank.

Center for Independent Living Options

LeAnne Armstead

Neil Kelly

LeAnne Armstead is a graduate of Villanova University and has built a career in marketing in both New York and Cincinnati. She is currently employed with The Kroger Company as digital affiliate marketing manager. She currently serves on the board of Kroger Young Professionals.

A graduate of both Mount St. Joseph and Northern Kentucky Universities, Neil Kelly is currently employed as an eligibility technician with Hamilton County Job & Family Services.

Interact for Health

Dr. Uma Raman Kotagal

Bryan Wright

Dr. Uma Raman Kotagal is a senior fellow at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Cincinnati. A neonatologist and health services researcher by training, Dr. Kotagal has focused much of her professional efforts on improving the health of children living in poverty by creating cross-sector partnerships between health and education. Dr. Kotagal holds a master’s degree in epidemiology from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a medical degree from Grant Medical College in Mumbai, India. She was recently honored as a Great Living Cincinnatian by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Bryan Wright is executive director of Cincinnati Compass. In this role, he advocates for social and economic inclusion; connects individuals and organizations to resources and to each other; and celebrates the cultural and economic contributions of immigrants and refugees in the Cincinnati region. He previously served on the mayor’s task force on immigration, and later with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s working group to help launch Cincinnati Compass. Wright holds a master’s degree in international studies from Florida International University and a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Cincinnati.