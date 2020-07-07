Street Stage Project brings 500 performances to CBD and OTR

The Street Stage Project, Powered by ArtsWave, returns for a second summer with over 500 performances from more than two-dozen local musicians.

The project is a partnership between the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator, with financial support from ArtsWave.

Cincinnati Music Accelerator founder Kick Lee (photo courtesy WCPO)

COVID-19 has greatly impacted local artists. With the closures of concert venues, bars, and restaurants, and the cancellation of events, many musicians have found themselves without opportunities to perform live. The Street Stage Project is intended to give artists a chance to perform and get paid, while at the same time keeping public spaces active and energized.

Performance locations may change throughout the summer, but will be split between OTR and the Central Business District. Time slots at each location will vary between lunchtime (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and early evening (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) for 12 weeks through September 27. To learn who’s playing where, follow The Street Stage Project.

The Cincinnati Music Accelerator will manage and facilitate talent for the project. The musicians who will kick off the series are alumni of the accelerator program. CMA will also accept new submissions from local musicians throughout the project. Interested musicians should visit www.streetstageproject.com for more information.

“The steady employment of artists helps communities prosper and create a diversified 21st-century economy: the arts provide jobs, attract visitors, create innovative products and shape community liveliness,” said Kick Lee, CMA founder. “CMA’s goal is to teach entrepreneurship to music creatives while simultaneously working to end starving artists. We do this by teaching them how to monetize their talent and learn all aspects of the business at a level that’s catered around their craft. Projects like The Street Stage Project provide exposure and an opportunity for artists to demonstrate their skills to a broader audience that they normally might not be able to reach.”

streetstageproject.com