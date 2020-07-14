Events: in-person and virtual 7/15-21/2020

Wednesday, July 15

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | Virtual. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays on the Porch: Sound Body Jazz Orchestra. Eclectic combination of classic big band swing with contemporary jazz and fusion. Free.

Know Theatre | On demand. Radio Know: Audio Dramas To Go! “The Last Mother in the House of Chavis,“ by Robert Macke and directed by Jared D. Doren. Inspired by competitive reality shows, such as “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Thursday, July 16

Behringer-Crawford Museum | Facebook. 7-9 p.m. Music@BCM: Grammy-nominated Nicole Zuraitis and Dan Pugach in concert. Free.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | Facebook or CSI website. 5:30 p.m. Composers & Cocktails: conversation with composer and violinist Justine Chen. Suggested beverage accompaniment. Free.

Friday, July 17

Impact 100 | Virtual. Noon-1 p.m. “Meet the Finalists.” 2020 Nonprofit Grant Finalists competing for support by Impact 100. Free.

A Child’s Hope | Virtual. “Outbid, Outrun Hunger.” virtual 5K run/walk and silent auction. Through July 31. Participate at your pace (all at once or a little bit each day), your time, your scenic route. Registered participants receive a race t-shirt, sizes based on availability. Silent auction now available for preview; will open virtually July 17 and close July 31. See items in person at A Child’s Hope during regular business hours Monday – Thursday, beginning July 16. Register for race. Silent auction.

Wave Pool | 4-6 p.m. (also July 18, 2-4 p.m.) 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. Whitney Bradshaw’s ‘Scream Sessions,’ in advance of upcoming exhibition ‘Outcry.’ Photographer Bradshaw makes portraits of women screaming. Through this project, she provides space for women to practice speaking up and out for themselves, to be heard, supported, encouraged, and celebrated. Women are invited to be photographed for this project, and these, with an additional 200-plus images, will be hung floor to ceiling in a grid along Wave Pool’s main gallery walls. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 12-Nov. 14. cal@wavepoolgallery.org

Saturday, July 18

People Working Cooperatively | 10 a.m.-noon. Whole Home Innovation Center’s Safe & Healthy at Home Series. Learn how to be aware and prevent falls in the home. Program is free: in-person and online. On-site classes limited to four registrants. Online: up to 20 participants. Must be resident of City of Cincinnati. Registration. 513-482-5100 or events@wholehome.org

Saturdays, July 18-Aug. 15 | 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesdays, July 21-Aug. 18 | 10 a.m-noon or 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursdays, July 23-Aug. 20 | 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday, July 19

Bach and Boombox | Virtual. 3 p.m. “A Guided Tour of the Bach Cello Suites,” Nat Chaitkin, cello. A “Super Suite” of favorite Bach cello pieces, plus community chat.

Art of the Piano | Virtual. 4 p.m. “Improvisation and Fantasie,” Haydn and Schumann: performance and discussion featuring Vladimir Feltsman, piano and AOP founder Awadagin Pratt.

Monday, July 20

Price Hill Creative Community Festival | Virtual. Nine world premieres from artists-in-residence and collaborative commissions programs. Each evening during week of July 20th, PHCCF will present 2-3 hours of unique performances online from Price Hill-based youth and adult artists, as well as artists from San Francisco, Montreal, Florida, and more. Through July 25.