Events on the horizon … 7/22-28

An eclectic assortment if ever there was one … see for yourself and sample liberally.

Wednesday, July 22

Holocaust & Humanity Center | 7 p.m. Zoom. “The Unwanted”: A Conversation with Michael Dobbs. The author discusses his award-winning book “The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between” – experiences of residents of Kippenheim, Germany and their desperate attempts to escape Nazi persecution and the American response. Registration

Thursday, July 23

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 7-9 p.m. Facebook. Jake Speed in concert. Speed is a musical storyteller whose repertoire of original music is an amalgamation of folk, country blues and ragtime laced with references to the region’s history.

Jake Speed

Friday, July 24

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 6-8 p.m. CCAC @ Short Vine,

2728 Short Vine, Corryville. Opening Reception: “Dangerous Little Strangers” by Ct King. Winner of CCAC’s 10th annual Golden Ticket exhibition, King presents a new body of work. In his Femme Fatales reconstruction series, he depicts spies and assassins that infiltrate and dominate within the sometimes creepy landscape of “Ct Carnivaland.” RSVP required: 513-497-2860 or info@cliftonculturalarts.org

“Dangerous Little Strangers”

Saturday, July 25

Longworth-Anderson Series | 7:30 pm. Facebook Live. LAS Underground: Aziza Love, Siri Imani, and Pxvce. New virtual live concert series.

Art of the Piano | 8 p.m. Virtual. Performance by and visit with pianist and conductor Jeffrey Kahane. The longtime former music director (20 years) of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will offer piano music of Schubert.

Jeffrey Kahane

Hollywood Drive-In Theatre | 9:15 p.m. 1538 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. OTR International Film Festival: “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” A modern-day riff on Huck Finn, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Admission: $20 per car. This is the third presentation during this five-night festival. Also…

Thursday, July 23 : Black Alphabet Film Festival – “Dirty Laundry”

: Black Alphabet Film Festival – “Dirty Laundry” Friday, July 24 : Cindependent Film Festival – “Best of Fest: Cincy Voices”

: Cindependent Film Festival – “Best of Fest: Cincy Voices” Sunday, July 26 : Mayerson JCC Film Festival – “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

: Mayerson JCC Film Festival – “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” Monday, July 27: Black Cincinnati Cinema Collective & 48 Hour Film Festival – Short Films

Art of the Piano | Virtual. 3 p.m. Olga Kern and AOP founder Awadagin Pratt examine the Rachmaninoff piano concertos. This performance will take place via Zoom, with a link posted on AOP site day-of-concert.

Olga Kern

Sunday, July 26

Krohn Conservatory | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “Growing a Rainbow.” Summer show continues through Aug. 23. The design features numerous flower beds in the shapes of arches, each with flowers of a specific color. In the center of the room is a long, peaceful water pond for reflection. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Monday, July 27

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | Virtual. 65 Roses Challenge. There will be in no in-person event held for any of CFF’s endurance events this year. Rather, individuals are being asked to raise a total of $650 between July 27 and Sept. 29, across all local endurance events – CF Cycle for Life, Team CF and Great Strides – to help reach the local 65 Roses Challenge campaign goal of $100,000. Registration