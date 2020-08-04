Announcing National Philanthropy Day honorees for 2020

Each year, the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honors individuals and organizations for their contributions to the well-being of the Greater Cincinnati region through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Honorees will be feted this year during a virtual National Philanthropy Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to AFP, this year’s theme, “Making a Difference Together,” is a “representation of the work that our local philanthropic community does to help improve the quality of life for individuals throughout Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Indiana. We’ve worked to make this year’s event better than ever, and have added even more reasons for us to come together and celebrate.”

WCPO anchor Krystin Hartman will emcee the live broadcast and Barbara Turner, president of Ohio National Financial Services, will serve as honorary chair. Event chairs are Elise Hyder, senior development officer for Beech Acres Parenting Center and Lauren Frooman, associate director of donor programs & events at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

A portion of 2020 sponsorship and ticket sales will be donated to the New Faces of Fundraising Program, AFP Cincinnati’s nationally recognized initiative to introduce diverse individuals to the field of fundraising.

Presenting sponsor is Fifth Third Foundation.

Get to know the 2020 National Philanthropy Day honorees

Bill and Jenny McCloy are connection creators. They seize opportunities to bring people and organizations together to raise awareness, resources, and new realities that improve the lives of others. The McCloys will have been married 33 years on Oct. 2. They have four children and reside in Liberty Township. Family is at the heart of all they do. “Our pride and our appreciation are the gift of family that God has bestowed on us.”

Bill serves as president of the Ken Anderson Alliance (KAA) board of directors, an organization that seeks to change the lives of generations of families affected by developmental disabilities. Jenny serves as board chair for Melodic Connections, which uses the power of music to connect people in community, and she has served as chair of the ReelAbilities Film Festival.



They also support/serve organizations such as Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, Beech Acres Parenting Center, St. Vincent de Paul, Stepping Stones, St. Joseph Home, DePaul Cristo Rey High School, LADD, Boys and Girls Club of West Chester Liberty, Life Town, The Learning Experience, and The Ohio State University Fisher Business School alumni board.



The couple’s impact goes far beyond the list of organizations they serve. Their ability to bring people together for a common purpose increases the impact of their work exponentially. Through encouraging collaboration among organizations that receive their support, and by asking of others, they have created strength in numbers in our community. Bill and Jenny McCloy work to improve the lives of others, to connect those who need connection the most. Their philanthropic efforts reflect their values of family, community and collaboration, and their influence will be felt by generations.

Camryn Morrow is a third-year human development and community engagement student at the University of Cincinnati. As a Cincinnati native, Morrow prides herself on her commitment to youth advocacy in her city, and has dedicated herself, as a teaching fellow and intern, to teaching the next generation of leaders through Breakthrough Cincinnati. Inspired by the power of a community and the importance of giving, Morrow acts as a Magnified Giving ambassador, a youth-centered philanthropy program to which she was first introduced in the eighth grade.

Her passion for advocacy extends itself to creativity and self-expression and has allowed her to create her own student-led book club for women of color. Her club is named “Sister Outsiders,” after her role model, civil rights activist and writer, Audre Lorde. The club operates as a safe space for women of color to converse on diverse literature and find community among one another. On-campus, Morrow is a university honors scholar and a Darwin T. Turner Scholar, a scholarship recognized for its promotion of academic excellence, diversity, leadership and service. She has held leadership positions in undergraduate student government, the United Black Student Association, and the African American Cultural and Resource Center Leadership Team.

Gerry Greene brings more than five decades of business management perspective and legal successes to his philanthropic endeavors. During a 33-year career at Procter & Gamble, he criss-crossed the globe managing engineering and construction projects. Greene’s early military service, which included an assignment to participate in court-martial as an advocate, influenced his decision to go to law school at age sixty, after retiring from P&G. He then joined Legal Aid’s Family Law practice group as a volunteer attorney. Eighteen years later, his dedication to provide effective representation to his victims of domestic violence clients continues, many of whom have experienced significant physical and emotional abuse. In addition to his pro bono legal work, Greene serves on the boards of Purcell-Marion High School, ArtsWave, and The Taft Museum of Art, where he has been board chair for eight years.

The late R.C. Durr

The R.C. Durr Foundation, Inc. was established and funded by Northern Kentucky entrepreneur R.C. Durr in 1993, and was permanently endowed upon his death in 2007. Under his leadership, the R.C. Durr Company became one of Kentucky’s largest, most successful heavy construction and highway contractors. Since Durr’s passing, and as of 2019, the foundation has made more than 1,100 grants with total giving in excess of $25,000,000.

Beneficiaries of the foundation include educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations providing food, clothing and shelter; transportation; medical and dental care for the indigent; needs of the very young and very old; and for persons with developmental disabilities. The foundation also provides funding to assist in the development of liveable communities, business incubation, future leaders and public health. With certain exceptions, the primary funding of the foundation is concentrated in Greater Northern Kentucky.

Wilbert Ziegler, president of the R.C. Durr Foundation

The R.C. Durr Foundation is dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of its benefactor by providing philanthropic support to improve the quality of life of the larger Northern Kentucky region and its people, with a particular emphasis on education, social services and community development.

Mary C. Fischer, CFRE, has made a significant impact in the Cincinnati community through her outstanding work in philanthropy. A Cincinnati area native and a dedicated fundraiser with three decades of experience, Fischer has worked on numerous campaigns and fundraising projects for Bethesda Foundation, where her skills helped raise more than $25 million in support of Bethesda North Hospital, Hospice of Cincinnati and Fernside, A Center for Grieving Children.

Fischer has served as president of the Springfield (Ohio) Council of the National Committee on Planned Giving, as a member of the Kiwanis Club in Springfield and the Rotary Club of Blue Ash. She was a board member for many years of the Ohio Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (OAHP). She was also a board member for Xtraordinary Women Inc., a Cincinnati nonprofit supporting underserved women in the community. Since 2005, she has been a volunteer for Tender Mercies, preparing and delivering meals to support homeless adults with mental illness.