Events … just a shout away: 8/5-8/11, 2020

A selection of choice events to sink your teeth into during the days ahead…

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Chuck Brisbin and The Tuna Project

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 7 p.m. Virtual. Wednesdays on the Porch: Chuck Brisbin and The Tuna Project. Mix of rock, R&B and blues.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Dark Moll & Friends

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 7:30 p.m. Live outdoors. 1600 Montague Road, Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Music@BCM: Dark Moll & Friends. Jigs, reels and traditional Celtic melodies. Attendance limited to 50 people. Call 859-727-3935 to purchase tickets.

Cincinnati Opera | 7 p.m. Online. “Comedy Tonight,” with opera expert Cori Ellison, on the faculty of The Juilliard School and a longtime staff member of New York City Opera. First of four sessions: $65 total. Registration

Cori Ellison

Musicians for Health | 8 p.m. Virtual. Brain Food. Conversations about the intersection of art and well being. Zac Greenberg interviews Dr. Philip Leming. Learn more about the series.

Friday, Aug. 7

Jennifer Joplin

Know Theatre | 8 p.m. Virtual. “Feast.” A female retelling of “Beowolf,” featuring Jennifer Joplin.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Crayons to Computers | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kenwood Towne Centre main entrance. Push 4 Pencils Supply Drive: “Stuff the Van.” Donate school supplies to help even the educational playing field. More details.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Tower Park, Ft. Thomas. “The Band Played On.” Winds, brass and percussion perform concert band warhorses penned in the early to mid-20th century.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 4 p.m. Virtual live event. Summermusik 2020. eConcerts with Eckart: Silver-Garburg Piano Duo. Conversation and concertizing featuring CCO music director Eckart Preu, joined by pianists Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg. More about the series.