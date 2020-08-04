Some flora and fauna to distract you from the pandemic

Many of us are heading outdoors this summer in to alleviate our boredom and freshen our outlook. Here are three programs for focusing your attention on area flora and fauna.

Zoo experiencing its own second wave … of zoo babies

Typically, May is the month for celebrating new births at the Cincinnati Zoo, but this year we can enjoy a second wave of cuteness.

A flamingo chick at Cincinnati Zoo

According to Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We joke about COVID quarantine being the cause, but the animals didn’t actually spend any more time than usual together during lockdown. We did our best to keep their routines the same.”

bonobo Kesi’s first baby

The latest baby to arrive post-quarantine is a female bonobo born to first-time mom Kesi last week. She caps off a string of recent births that include a king penguin chick, Pocket the wallaby, a red panda cub, more flamingo chicks than any other year, a red-crowned crane chick, a colobus monkey, skunk kits, and dead-leaf mantises.

The zoo will provide regular updates on all the babies via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NOTE: Reservations are required for all zoo guests.

Save the Animals Foundation | Paw Draw

Save the Animals Foundation (STAF) is holding Paw Draw, its biggest raffle of the year, now through Sept. 30.



2020 STAF Paw Draw “Chairpets”: Becky and Billy Idol

Three monetary prizes will be awarded:

1st: $2,000

2nd: $1,000

3rd: $500

“STAF is a labor of love that requires dedicated individuals as well as donations and funding to maintain the best care for our dogs and cats. All STAF funding comes from donations and fundraising and STAF Paw Draw is one of our biggest fundraisers, each year. That’s especially true due to decreased donations and fundraising limitations during COVID-19,” said Maggie Markwalter, STAF events & donations coordinator.

Raffle tickets will be sold at www.STAF.org.

Cincinnati Parks | Fall ReLeaf

Planting a tree is one of the simplest ways to improve our environment and quality of life right here in Cincinnati. We are proud to make it as simple as possible for City of Cincinnati residents by providing trees free of charge thanks to the generous support of MadTree Brewing and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

Applications are now open to receive a free “madtree,” and will be considered for as long as trees are available or until the end of September.

Keep in mind the following:

Planting site must be within Cincinnati city limits.

Planting between the street and sidewalk is not permitted.

permitted. Pickup is required.

*NEW* Backyard Planting

This year backyard planting is permitted as an option. Allowing backyard planting is intended to increase the amount of canopy trees on private property across Cincinnati, creating a healthier city.

2020 ReLeaf Tree Selection Sheet