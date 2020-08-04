Your help needed to equip kids for back-to-school

As debates rage about whether or not to have in-person school starting this month, one thing is clear – many kids need supplies in order to keep up with their fellow students. This year, these supplies are especially important, as kids face virtual and blended learning environments in response to COVID-19.

Crayons 2 Computers | Stuff the Van

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kenwood Towne Centre is hosting the Crayons to Computers Push 4 Pencils Supply Drive this Saturday … on State Sales Tax Holiday weekend. All donations will go towards leveling the playing field in the classroom.

Although any new supplies are helpful and appreciated, the top seven items teachers need are:

crayons

dry erase markers

filler paper

glue sticks

notebooks

pencils

pocket folders

Donations will be accepted at the mall’s main entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory.

Don’t feel comfortable in a public setting? That’s okay! Easily and efficiently donate school supplies or make monetary donations directly through Crayons’ new online portal.

Beech Acres Parenting Center | Equip-a-Kid 2020

This year Beech Acres has a goal to “Equip” more than 400 students with school supplies and backpacks in the greater Cincinnati community.

To purchase supplies and donate a book bag: Use this shopping list to load your bag with supplies.

The drop-off is contactless – simply place your backpack by August 12 in the red drop-off bin located on the porch at the …

Beech Acres Administration building

6881 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

To purchase online and have supplies delivered to Beech Acres, see their Amazon Wishlist.

To donate cash, CLICK HERE.

Questions? Contact Donial Curry: 513-233-4826 or dcurry@beechacres.org

Stett 4 Kids | Back-to-School fundraiser

Stett 4 Kids, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit, is commencing a Back-to-School program to ensure children in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky receive essential school supplies. There are three online donation options:

$30 will provide necessary supplies for a student for a year.

$50 will provide supplies for a year, plus a backpack.

$100 will provide supplies, backpack and two new outfits.

Stett 4 Kids founder Lynn Anstett said. “Our organization was founded with the intention of providing kids with the resources necessary to succeed – this school supply fundraiser is a cornerstone to our outreach. We’re looking forward to helping even more kids this year!”

