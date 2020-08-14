Art Academy puts out welcome mat for Red Door Project along new Art Climb

Local pop-up art gallery finds new home at Art Academy; launches first show Aug. 28

Artists all over Cincinnati have been coming together for more than six years to participate in The Red Door Project’s pop-up art gallery. Founded in 2014 by Barbara Hauser, The Red Door Project has become popular featuring hundreds of local artists, and has made purchasing artwork more accessible to people all over Cincinnati.

Back in March, The Red Door Project transitioned over to the Art Academy of Cincinnati. It is now known as The Red Door Project powered by the Art Academy of Cincinnati. The gallery will continue to pop up with a new theme quarterly, and will retain its focus on ensuring local artists can both feature their work and be compensated through silent auction.

Due to COVID-19, the March show announcing this partnership was postponed. It will now be held August 28th, with new social distancing requirements.

Red Door founder Barbara Hauser celebrating its 5th anniversary

Founding of The Red Door Project

“I started The Red Door Project because everyone sees art differently – and everyone deserves to have their work valued and appreciated,” said Hauser. “I’ve never considered myself an artist, but when I had the chance to see my work on display and have it purchased, I realized that I wanted to create a space that celebrates the artist in all of us. And now it is even more important to support individual artists.”

The uniquely themed monthly auction has showcased hundreds of local artists over the years, filling vacant buildings, cultural institutions and prominent galleries with edgy work, and putting thousands of dollars into the local art economy. The Art Academy plans on using funds raised through the art auction to create a scholarship fund for non-traditional Art Academy students.

Mission alignment

“The mission and history of The Red Door Project completely aligns with the history of the Art Academy of Cincinnati,” said AAC President Joe Girandola. “The Red Door Project’s tagline – ‘Imagine It. Create It. Share It. The Door is open.’ – is complimentary to the AAC’s 150-year history of supporting artists and cultural game-changers in the region. I can think of no better partnership than The Red Door Project being powered by the Art Academy of Cincinnati!”

Barbara Hauser and Joe Girandola

The Red Door Project has popped up not only in OTR and Downtown, but also in Clifton, Walnut Hills, Newport and Covington. For this inaugural show as part of the Art Academy, the exhibit will head back to Walnut Hills at the Cincinnati Art Museum’s newly revealed Art Climb. This outdoor venue will allow for the introduction of this wonderful new structure to the community, and for bringing Red Door back in a safe and unique manner.

“I believe it is a natural fit for The Red Door Project to be led by the Art Academy of Cincinnati,” said Hauser, “giving students an opportunity to operate their own gallery. From the call-to-artist, marketing and PR to curating the show, it is the perfect way for them to get real-life experience.”

Theme echoes the past

The theme for the August show, “Lost and Found,” will be the same as the first Red Door show in 2014. It seems especially appropriate now given the pandemic and the social justice issues the world is experiencing.

Cincinnati Art Museum’s Art Climb

“I’m sure everyone will interpret the theme differently,” said Hauser. I think now more than ever this theme resonates with people. We all have lost things during this time, but also have found new ways to live, new ways to work and new relationships. And really, that’s the beauty of it. You won’t know what to expect when you walk the steps, but you may find yourself walking away with a new piece of art to enjoy.”

The entire community is invited to The Red Door Project show on Final Friday August 28th. Masks and social distancing are required. Parking is available along Gilbert Avenue and Eden Park Drive and in Cincinnati Art Museum’s rear parking lot. To learn more about the gallery and upcoming themes, visit The Red Door Project page on Facebook.

Exhibition information:

WHO:

Red Door Project and the Art Academy of Cincinnati, with support from the Cincinnati Art Museum

WHAT:

“Lost and Found” exhibit and silent auction

WHEN:

Final Friday, Aug. 28, 6-10 p.m.

WHERE:

Cincinnati Art Museum’s Art Climb, corner of Gilbert and Eden Park Drive

COST:

Exhibit and reception are free and open to the public; masks are required.

WEBSITE:

artacademy.edu

CONTACT:

Amanda Parker-Wolery

Director of Marketing and Enrollment

aparker@artacademy.edu

513-562-6267

This article was provided by the Art Academy of Cincinnati.





About the Art Academy of Cincinnati:

Art Academy of Cincinnati, established in 1869, is an independent college of art and design. Degrees granted are the Associate of Science in Graphic Design; the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, Design, Illustration, Painting and Drawing, Photography, Print Media, and Sculpture; and the Master of Arts in Art Education. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the Art Academy is a charter member of both NASAD and the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design. The Art Academy is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the Greater Cincinnati Collegiate Connection. The Art Academy’s Community Education department offers extensive visual arts courses to children, teens, and adults, including a Portfolio Preparation program and an award-winning summer camp.

Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202