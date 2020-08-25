Children’s Theatre puts safety first for 101st season

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati originally announced a full slate of big shows for the theater’s 2020-21 MainStage Season. For the safety of patrons and artists, and anticipated restrictions for large gatherings, the nation’s oldest children’s theater has decided to postpone these productions to the 2021-22 season.

TCT plans to replace those shows with four productions “guaranteed to wow young and old alike,” while keeping safety a priority. The new line-up includes in-person performances for those who would like to experience a socially-distanced live show, and digital experiences for those who would prefer to enjoy the production from the comfort of their home.

Roderick Justice

TCT Producing Artistic Director Roderick Justice said, “While we are sad Season 101 will be postponed, we are elated to announce a new re-imagined season, keeping audiences and artists safe while keeping mission in focus. As a theater for young people, which normally serves over 200,000 each season, we had to make some dramatic changes and start from scratch to curate a new season of titles that also grants us the license to stream the productions digitally.”

Kim Kern

“Accessibility to our programming is incredibly important right now,” said Kim Kern, managing director and CEO. “The stories we tell give families hope and joy as we look to the future. Due to the limited capacity of our Showtime Stage, TCT’s first three productions will be available to purchase digitally though our website in partnership with Broadway on Demand.”

In addition, the TCT creative team has been working to create and debut new safety protocols to protect the audience, staff, and the actors on stage. Nose and mouth coverings will be integrated into many costumes and pre-recorded vocal amplification will be used to reduce the amount of respiration created by actors during a performance.

“The theatre has been using masks since 600 BC!” Justice says. “I’m actually quite excited to wrap our imaginations around some creative storytelling solutions to provide unique theatre utilizing mask work and pantomime!”

TCT on Tour:

TCT’s touring season has also been redesigned, offering the ability to perform shows at schools and community venues, either in-person or through two different styles of digital presentations: a streamed version of the show through Broadway on Demand, or TCT’s new “Pick-A-Path” Series. The latter offers blended interactive storytelling through which audiences choose their own adventure and how they want the story to end. For details or to book a touring experience.

TCT’s 2020-21 MainStage Season:

At Red Bank:

Nov. 12-Dec. 13 : “The Velveteen Rabbit”

: “The Velveteen Rabbit” Jan. 21-Feb. 14 : “Garfield: The Musical with Catitude”

: “Garfield: The Musical with Catitude” Feb. 25-March 21: “Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale”

At the Taft Theatre:

April 17-April 25: Roald Dahl’s “Matilda, The Musical Jr.” (not available digitally)