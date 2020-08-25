Names in the News: Aug. 26, 2020

An occasional digest of who’s making moves or waves in Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit community…

Chamber names Class 44 of Leadership Cincinnati

Fifty-four leaders, representing a wide variety of businesses in the region, have been chosen to participate in Class 44 of Leadership Cincinnati, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s premier leadership development program, presented by First Financial Bank.

“Leadership Cincinnati, the chamber’s flagship leadership development program, is an immersive learning experience for senior leaders in the region to deepen connections with each other and gain a deeper understanding of how to further advance our community,” said Amy Thompson, senior director, leadership programs with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Class 44 participants are coming in at a pivotal time to have courageous conversations and collaborate on ways to drive transformative change in our region.”

Leadership Cincinnati’s Amy Thompson

UC Vice Provost Dr. Chris Lewis

Nearly 2000 participants have graduated from Leadership Cincinnati since the first class in 1977. Many of these civic minded leaders remain engaged today and participate in the steering committee to help deliver the program.

According to Class 44’s steering committee chair, Dr. Chris Lewis (Class 39, vice provost for academic programs, University of Cincinnati), “we are excited to announce the newest Leadership Cincinnati class as we know how critically important leadership is to the success of our region, especially right now, and are anxious to get them connected and engaged.”

Leadership Cincinnati Class 44:

Angel Beets , partner, Gilman Partners

, partner, Gilman Partners Aaron Bley , VP of community relations, Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired

, VP of community relations, Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired Jamahal Boyd, Sr. , CEO, The Crossroads Center

, CEO, The Crossroads Center Elizabeth Callan , judge, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court

, judge, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Kate Chard, PhD ., associate chief of staff for research, Cincinnati VA Medical Center

., associate chief of staff for research, Cincinnati VA Medical Center Janet Collins , partner, Turning Point Strategy

, partner, Turning Point Strategy Sara Cooperrider , partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

, partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Jeanetta Darno , chief diversity officer, UC Health

, chief diversity officer, UC Health Dr. Zaria Davis , senior associate, Pretrial Justice Institute

, senior associate, Pretrial Justice Institute Joe Dempsey , vice president, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

, vice president, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Phillip Denning , executive vice president, The Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority

, executive vice president, The Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority Eric DeWald , executive director, GCF/HealthPath

, executive director, GCF/HealthPath Jennifer Dougherty , VP, transformation strategy, FIS

, VP, transformation strategy, FIS Chris Fladung , VP, price & promotion, assortment & space, and supply chain, 84.51°/Kroger

, VP, price & promotion, assortment & space, and supply chain, 84.51°/Kroger Lee Geiger , attorney/partner, Graydon

, attorney/partner, Graydon Joe Girandola , president, Art Academy of Cincinnati

, president, Art Academy of Cincinnati Brian Golden , VP, field operations, Cincinnati Bell, Entertainment and Communication

, VP, field operations, Cincinnati Bell, Entertainment and Communication George Goldhoff , president, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

, president, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Alan Greenwell , office managing shareholder, Brixey & Meyer, Inc.

, office managing shareholder, Brixey & Meyer, Inc. Kristi Grimm , VP, market director, PNC Bank

, VP, market director, PNC Bank Beth Hartman , SVP, treasury management, Fifth Third Bank

, SVP, treasury management, Fifth Third Bank Stephanie Hogue , chief investment officer, Bombe Asset Management

, chief investment officer, Bombe Asset Management Matt Hollenkamp , VP of marketing & PR, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

, VP of marketing & PR, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Colleen Houston , CEO & artistic director, ArtWorks

, CEO & artistic director, ArtWorks Jenell Hubbard , senior business advisor, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

, senior business advisor, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Greg Huffstetler , partner, EY

, partner, EY Jamie Humes , VP of marketing, Traditions Building & Development Group

, VP of marketing, Traditions Building & Development Group Danielle Ivory , SVP operations, Ohio National Financial Services

, SVP operations, Ohio National Financial Services Jill Jansen , director, Government & External Relations, Bon Secours Mercy Health

, director, Government & External Relations, Bon Secours Mercy Health David Johnson , president & COO, BHDP Architecture

, president & COO, BHDP Architecture James Kezele , attorney/partner, Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL

, attorney/partner, Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL Eddie Koen , president & CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

, president & CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Adam Kuehne , vice president, HGC Construction

, vice president, HGC Construction Chandra Mathews-Smith , chief community engagement officer, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

, chief community engagement officer, United Way of Greater Cincinnati Pamela McKie , chief operating officer, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati

, chief operating officer, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati Sasha Naiman , attorney/deputy director, Ohio Justice & Policy Center

, attorney/deputy director, Ohio Justice & Policy Center Lisa Nolan , executive director, Dress for Success Cincinnati

, executive director, Dress for Success Cincinnati Amy Orr , vice president, Talbert House

, vice president, Talbert House Michelle Otten Guenther , president, Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati

, president, Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati Neal Patel , member, Frost Brown Todd LLC

, member, Frost Brown Todd LLC Sujyot Patel , partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

, partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP Tiffany Porter Shabazz , officer of advancement and strategic partnerships, The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences

, officer of advancement and strategic partnerships, The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences Amanda Rassi , VP, marketing, The Kroger Co.

, VP, marketing, The Kroger Co. Chris Ritter , co-founder/creative director, C-90 LTD

, co-founder/creative director, C-90 LTD Adrienne Ruebusch , vice president, Miller Valentine Group

, vice president, Miller Valentine Group Karlee Schultz , SVP, PWA managing director, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management

, SVP, PWA managing director, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management Deepak Sharma , business head, Tata Consultancy Services

, business head, Tata Consultancy Services Betsy Sundermann , council member, Cincinnati City Council

, council member, Cincinnati City Council Paco Tello , North American VP manufacturing & engineering, Perfetti Van Melle

, North American VP manufacturing & engineering, Perfetti Van Melle Sonya Walton , economic inclusion VP, Messer Construction Co.

, economic inclusion VP, Messer Construction Co. Kate Ward , president, Kroger Personal Finance, The Kroger Co.

, president, Kroger Personal Finance, The Kroger Co. Rex Werner , SVP consumer operations director, Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

, SVP consumer operations director, Fifth Third Bank, N.A. Susan Whitman , SVP, commercial banking, BB&T, now Truist

, SVP, commercial banking, BB&T, now Truist Aaron Zboril, managing director, Deloitte

Greater Cincinnati physician named president of American Heart Association’s regional board

D.P. Suresh, M.D., medical director, St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular, has been named president of the board of directors for the American Heart Association’s Midwest Region for a two-year term.

Dr. D.P. Suresh

AHA Midwest Region Executive Vice President Kevin Harker said of the appointment, “Dr. Suresh will be a tremendous asset to our board of trustees. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience to lend our organization, and I look forward to working with him to advance the mission of the American Heart Association and improve the lives of people across the Midwest.”

Dr. Suresh joined the Greater Cincinnati AHA board in 2014 and served as president from 2015 to 2017. He stepped up to a regional leadership role as Great Rivers Affiliate president in 2018. Dr. Suresh is a member of the AHA’s Cor Vitae Society and was co-chair of the 2018 Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball.

“I am honored to serve as president of the Midwest region board and to help further the AHA mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Dr. Suresh. “The American Heart Association is critical in saving lives and I am thrilled to be part of the great work it does.”

As a member of the Midwest region board, Dr. Suresh will help oversee the American Heart Association’s efforts across a 13-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Former intern joins Magnified Giving as associate director

Magnified Giving is a local nonprofit whose mission is to educate, inspire, and engage students in life-long philanthropy. The organization has announced the hiring of Lindsey Barta as new associate director.

Lindsey Barta

Barta first joined the Magnified Giving team in 2015 as an intern, while she studied organizational leadership at the University of Cincinnati. She returned for four summer internships at Magnified Giving and volunteered there during the school year while she completed her studies.

“The mission excited me, the people inspired me, and the work challenged me…so, I just kept coming back,” said Lindsey Barta, “Each summer I got to work on unique projects and learn about a different area of organizational management, from donor engagement to event planning, and marketing to data analysis. The work at Magnified Giving was the best complement to my Organizational Leadership degree that I could ask for.”

The Evendale-based nonprofit has grown steadily since its founding in 2008, educating more than 6000 young philanthropists in 97 schools in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and beyond. In the past twelve years, more than 800 charities have experienced the Magnified Giving program and have reportedly realized increased success as a result of the partnership.

Easterseals People’s Choice Winner in Google.org Impact Challenge Ohio

Google has announced that Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati will receive $125,000 in additional grant funding as the People’s Choice Award winner in the Google.org Impact Challenge Ohio (g.co/OhioChallenge).

Pam Green

The award, determined by popular vote, brings total grant funding from Google.org to $300,000 for the Easterseals FastTrac construction training program. Easterseals was one of five nonprofit organizations recognized by Google and an expert panel of judges for their work to create economic opportunity in Ohio through innovative ideas an d programming. Each of the finalists received $175,000 in grant funding from Google.org and Google training and tools through the Grow with Google program.

“Google is proud to support the innovative ideas of these five nonprofits as they work to create economic and social opportunity for Ohioans all across the state,” said Reginald McKnight, Google’s regional head of external affairs & community development, “Congratulations to today’s winners, especially Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati, who was chosen by public vote as the People’s Choice Winner.”

“We are so grateful to Google.org and the People’s Choice voters for investing in Easterseals FastTrac so we can create more economic opportunity and build a more diverse and inclusive workforce in Greater Cincinnati,” said Pam Green, president & CEO of Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati. “Construction is one of the most in-demand careers in Ohio. This additional grant money will do so much good by providing the training and credentials needed to put great careers within reach.”

Easterseals FastTrac is an intensive, 12-week program that combines classroom learning and hands-on instruction to provide a pathway to sustainable employment in the construction industry.

Also, grant received

In addition, The Hatton Foundation has awarded Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati $50,000 in grant funding to provide eviction protection and housing assistance services for individuals living with disabilities. The funds will allow Easterseals staff to provide emergency housing stabilization for qualifying individuals and families facing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leadership Council names 40 to BOLD Class 3

Forty participants, representing 34 different organizations in the Cincinnati region – including ten nonprofit organizations – have been selected for Class 3 of BOLD, a Greater Cincinnati nonprofit board training program from Leadership Council for Nonprofits.

Class 3 has nearly 40% racial minority representation, and more than 60% of participants are between ages 18 and 39. The program provides a board leadership development experience to educate and empower local leaders to serve boldly.

Jack FitzGerald

“BOLD classes will continue to see an increase in minority representation and diversity of age as a result of strategic partnerships with Black Achievers and the Chamber’s HYPE program,” said Jack FitzGerald, program manager for Leadership Council. “Throughout the 6-week virtual board training program, participants will be educated and empowered through a robust curriculum and board matching. We are grateful to our presenting sponsor Fifth Third Bank, and additional sponsors BKD, CPAs & Advisors, and NextStep Networking for making the program possible.”

Nearly 1,500 participants have graduated from BOLD since the first class in 1991, under the leadership of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, until it transitioned to Leadership Council for Nonprofits in 2019. More than 10 BOLD alumni serve on a steering committee to help plan and deliver the program.

BOLD 3 class members:

Stacey Andrade , brand director of Gain, Procter & Gamble

, brand director of Gain, Procter & Gamble Eric Beck , supply chain director, Americas, Michelman

, supply chain director, Americas, Michelman Shannon Biehl , CaaS program manager, Cincinnati Bell Technology Services

, CaaS program manager, Cincinnati Bell Technology Services Adriana Bitoun , executive director of advancement services and philanthropic stewardship, University of Cincinnati Foundation

, executive director of advancement services and philanthropic stewardship, University of Cincinnati Foundation Julie Bogusz , senior manager, KPMG

, senior manager, KPMG Roberta Boyd , volunteer consultant, OneSource

, volunteer consultant, OneSource Lisa Craig , executive director, Gabriel’s Place

, executive director, Gabriel’s Place Asawari Deshmukh , assistant professor of economics, University of Cincinnati

, assistant professor of economics, University of Cincinnati Maria Dunlap , CEO, Reviv Family Support Foundation

, CEO, Reviv Family Support Foundation Megan Fischer , CEO, and founder, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

, CEO, and founder, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank Robert Fohl , manager, BKD CPAs & Advisors

, manager, BKD CPAs & Advisors Grant Ford , wealth advisor, Mariner Wealth Advisors

, wealth advisor, Mariner Wealth Advisors Julian Gaines , shelf analytics manager, Procter & Gamble

, shelf analytics manager, Procter & Gamble Carol Hemmer , vice president, Kevin Hemmer Construction Company

, vice president, Kevin Hemmer Construction Company C olleen Houston , CEO & artistic director, ArtWorks Cincinnati

, CEO & artistic director, ArtWorks Cincinnati Shane Hutton , RFID business development manager, Avery Dennison

, RFID business development manager, Avery Dennison Jourdan Ivory , program director, Greater Cincinnati African American Chamber of Commerce

, program director, Greater Cincinnati African American Chamber of Commerce Andrew Johnson , associate, Frost Brown Todd

, associate, Frost Brown Todd Michelle Kirschner , director of survivorship program development, UC Cancer Center

, director of survivorship program development, UC Cancer Center Devin Lally , technical account associate, dunnhumby

, technical account associate, dunnhumby Janet Li , senior manager, KPMG US

, senior manager, KPMG US Kyndal Michel Marks , senior operations analyst, Fund Evaluation Group, LLP

, senior operations analyst, Fund Evaluation Group, LLP Emily Mott , transfer pricing consultant, EY

, transfer pricing consultant, EY Gabriel Moyer , attorney at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

, attorney at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Elisa Perin , practice facilitator, The Health Collaborative

, practice facilitator, The Health Collaborative Veronica Polinedrio , staff product UX designer, Procter & Gamble, and founder, The Welcome Card

, staff product UX designer, Procter & Gamble, and founder, The Welcome Card Emily Reinhold , senior manager at PwC

, senior manager at PwC Taisha Rojas-Parker , director of workforce connection, Cincinnati Works

, director of workforce connection, Cincinnati Works Danielle Ross , peer counselor, Hamilton County WIC Office

, peer counselor, Hamilton County WIC Office Ruzanna Rozman , senior product designer, Procter & Gamble

, senior product designer, Procter & Gamble Laurie Stevens , project management specialist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

, project management specialist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Maurice Stewart , program director, UpSpring

, program director, UpSpring Andy Tanyatanaboon , director of technology development, Business of Science

, director of technology development, Business of Science Sarah Tenhundfeld , associate financial planner, The Asset Advisory Group

, associate financial planner, The Asset Advisory Group Juwan Thompson , communications manager, Procter & Gamble

, communications manager, Procter & Gamble Brian Tracy , associate attorney, Strauss Troy

, associate attorney, Strauss Troy David Voelker , vice president of information technology, Ameritas

, vice president of information technology, Ameritas Mariette Wade , executive director, Wesley Education Center

, executive director, Wesley Education Center Kyla Woods, communications & PR, MORTAR Cincinnati, and CEO & chief storyteller at Crowd or Camera Communications

Several prominent leaders have been added to the BOLD faculty this year, including:

Jorge Perez , president & CEO, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

, president & CEO, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Vanessa Freytag , CEO, 4C for Children

, CEO, 4C for Children Jeff Corney , executive director, Cincinnati Nature Center

, executive director, Cincinnati Nature Center Susan Brownknight , CEO, Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled

, CEO, Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled Diane Jordan , president & CEO, Thembi Speaks, LLC

, president & CEO, Thembi Speaks, LLC Priya Klocek , president & CEO, Consultant on the Go, LLC

, president & CEO, Consultant on the Go, LLC Jeff O’Neil , president & CEO, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

, president & CEO, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services Michele Plessinger, partner, Gilman Partners

Learning Grove adds two to executive team

Rene J. Cheatham III

Dr. Kathy Burkhardt

Rene J. Cheatham III has been hired as senior director of finance for Learning Grove. He was recently CFO for Findlay Market.

Dr. Kathy Burkhardt has been named senior director of NaviGo College and Career Prep. Dr. Burkhardt is recently retired superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere School District.