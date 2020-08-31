Mayor helps Civic Garden Center turn 40

Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati is proud to announce that Mayor John Cranley and the City of Cincinnati have declared September 1, 2020 Community Gardens Day in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of this program in 2020.

This milestone is a major accomplishment for CGC through its long-standing community outreach efforts, which started in 1980 with the creation of the Over-The-Rhine People’s Garden. Since then, the organization has evolved to meet the needs of diverse populations and cultural trends by expanding to include youth and school gardens, pantry gardens, permaculture projects and a public foraging forest garden site.

Karen Kahle

“We could not be more proud as we celebrate a program that has brought thousands of people together to work side by side with their neighbors to grow fresh, healthy food for themselves and their families,” says Karen Kahle, executive director at CGC.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of CGC, including:

Treeforestation initiative that is working with multiple partners and volunteers to restore Cincinnati’s urban forests

Collaboration with Cincinnati Parks to turn the Hauck Botanic Garden that we share with them into a cutting edge outdoor classroom for adults and children

Victory Gardens 2020 initiative that is working to support a wave of new “pandemic gardeners” with virtual learning opportunities and hands on mentors

