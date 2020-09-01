Events to savor while you refrain from labor: Sept. 2-8

Let’s all fall into fall together now, one event at a time…enjoy!

Ongoing…

Findlay Market | Flavor of Findlay Silent Auction + Raffles. Support Historic Findlay Market in the comfort of your home. In addition to more than 50 gift baskets, packages, and unique experiences in our silent auction, there are two raffles: Split the Pot raffle winner takes home half the earnings; tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. Raffle tickets for bottles of wine baskets are 1 for $20 or 3 for $50. Fundraising event is Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. at Findlay Market.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Matthew Umphreys and Sarah Folsom of Queen City Cabaret

Caffe Vivace | 7:30-10 p.m. Sarah Folsom, vocals, and Matt Umphreys, piano. The Queen City Cabaret return to Caffè Vivace for a night of jazz standards, classic pop, and re-imagined favorites. Tickets. caffevivace.com/live-jazz-schedule

Katy Rosenblatt during her interview

Musicians for Health | 8 p.m. Virtual. “Brain Food, Episode 5.” Composer/guitarist Zac Greenberg in conversation with art therapist Katy Rosenblatt about the impact of the pandemic on child development.

Friday, Sept. 4

“Public Enemy” by Hank Willis Thomas

Cincinnati Art Museum | Through Nov. 8. “Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal…” First major retrospective of leading contemporary artist Hank Willis Thomas (American, b. 1976). Spanning nearly twenty-five years of Thomas’s exploration of everyday imagery and its consequences. The nearly 100 artworks include sculptures and multi-media works, monumental textile works constructed from reclaimed prison uniforms and athletic jerseys, photographs, interactive video installations and public art projects. As a whole, the exhibit reflects themes Thomas has examined throughout his career: the human toll of gun violence, the impact of corporate branding, the roots and uses of notions of gender and race, interconnected worldwide struggle for liberty and equality, and the importance of participation – in experiences of art as well as in broader civic life. Reservations required.

Former jockey Steve Cauthen with artwork by Kevin Meyer. (photo by Brent Keltch)

New Port Art Gallery | 5-8 p.m. Newport on the Levee. Former jockey Steve Cauthen signs purchased art works to benefit New Day Ranch, therapeutic horse riding organization. On Saturday, noon-10 p.m., Derby Bash, live music, snacks and beverages, and Derby-related art.

newport-artgallery.com

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 7-8:30 p.m. Cincinnati Museum Center parking lot. FREE Shakespeare in the Park: “Macbeth.” Next-to-last performance of the summer. NOTE: No restrooms and no intermission. Plan accordingly. cincyshakes.com

Saturday, Sept. 5

Krohn Conservatory | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Through Oct. 25. “Plum Gorgeous.” Dark, rich plum trees surrounded by bright violet asters, fuchsia mums and deep purple ipomoea. Other gorgeous autumn plants on display include millet, fragrant lavender, ornamental cabbage and kale, sweet alyssum and beautiful scabiosa.

cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Patrons enjoying a paw-fect evening with the KSO at Tower Park

Kentucky Symphony Boogie Band | 6 p.m. Kentucky Derby Party; 7:30 p.m. concert. Tower Park, Ft. Thomas. “Pop-Pourri.” Seven decades of pop hit favorites of Baby Boomers to Centennials. Live streaming, if you prefer. kyso.org

Jimmy Lee Hook

The Carnegie | 8 p.m. Live and streaming. Tiny Concert Series: Jimmy Lee Hook. Songs from Billy Joel, Elton John, James Taylor, and others….and a few of his own. 859-957-1940 or Tickets (only 50 in-person tickets available). thecarnegie.com

Sunday, Sept. 6

Freestore Foodbank | Virtual. 26th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta. “Buy a Duck. Feed a Child.” Every duck purchased can provide up to 15 meals. Starting at just $5. First prize winner will drive away with a brand new Honda 2020 HR-V LX and possibly $1 million if their duck is the “Million Dollar Duck.” Cash prizes awarded to six other winners.

Monday, Sept. 7

CET | 7 p.m. Online bidding opens. CET/ThinkTV “Action Auction.” Broadcast and online auction takes place Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m. to midnight. Postponed from April.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Krista Cornish Scott

Christ Church Cathedral | 12:10 p.m. Virtual. Music Live with Lunch. Soprano Krista Cornish Scott and friends share music of Hildegard von Bingen, echoing a live performance from last October.

cincinnaticathedral.com