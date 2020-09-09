Just in … news briefs

La Soupe moves to larger facility in Walnut Hills

La Soupe, a locally-based food rescue nonprofit has completed a move to a new, professionally designed 10,000 square foot facility at 915 E. McMillan in Walnut Hills.

The organization was previously housed in a 900-square-foot “soupe shack” in Newtown. The new location includes an expanded kitchen, multiple prep areas, larger storage space, a large dishwashing station, and a loading dock, as well as, retail and office space. In addition, a dedicated “cooking improv kitchen” will offer cooking classes, and more educational programming is being planned for the community, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Each week, La Soupe rescues more than 20,000 pounds of perishables and shares more than 15,000 servings created in its kitchen via 68 partner agencies. To date, La Soupe has donated 1,069,714 servings of food created in its kitchen.

Two years ago, La Soupe launched a capital campaign and has successfully raised $4.75 million toward the original $5 million goal.

Major donors include:

L&L Nippert Foundation/Greenacres Foundation

The Farmer Family Foundation

The Kroger Co. – Zero Waste/Zero Hunger Foundation

Julie & John Richardson/SugarCreek

Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust/Fifth Third Bank

Ruth J. & Robert A. Conway Foundation

Impact 100

James J. & Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation

“La Soupe is grateful for the continued community support and the generosity of our many donors, and we are currently working to raise the final $250,000 to finish this campaign,” said La Soupe founder Suzy DeYoung. “The remaining funds are needed so that we can expand our educational programming, purchase needed equipment that can’t be donated, to increase staff, and to make sure we have a stable budget for operations over the next two years.”

Since moving to this new larger space amid COVID19, La Soupe has been able to greatly increase its production of food/meals to share, As of July 2020 there was a 233% increase in numbers from a year ago, helping meet the needs of the food insecure community that have increased rapidly due to the pandemic and its negative economic impact.

lasoupe.org

ArtsConnect renovation expands hands-on arts experiences

ArtsConnect, a nonprofit in partnership with Springfield Township, recently completed extensive renovations, converting a senior center to an arts center. The new space now offers a pottery studio, woodshop, four large classrooms and two small galleries. ArtsConnect promotes interconnectedness among community members by providing after school art programs, summer camps, art classes for adults and senior enrichment services.





According to Kim Flamm, executive director of ArtsConnect, “The arts are playing a part in reconnecting people as they explore new classes together with all of the social distancing measures in place. For many who have been home for so long, it’s a boost to their health and wellness, and a way they are able to relieve stress and anxieties. It genuinely makes people feel good to participate in an art class together.”

This new facility is open to anyone – no Springfield Township residency required.

theartsconnect.us

Harriet Beecher Stowe House exterior being restored

Sketch from Lyman Beecher’s autobiography

Summer 2019

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House and Ohio History Connection are continuing a long-term site restoration and revitalization project at the historic site in Walnut Hills. The next phase of this project is to reveal and restore the original 1840s facade on the north and west sides of the house facing Gilbert Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. This work will include removing the front porch that was added in the 20th century, reopening windows that have been bricked shut, repairing masonry, and repainting in historically-accurate colors uncovered through historical paint analysis.

The site will remain open during this project. All tours are currently by appointment only.

513-751-0651 or stowehousecincy.org

People Working Cooperatively needs volunteers for 45 Days of Service

People Working Cooperatively is seeking volunteers for its socially distant community volunteer initiative “45 Days of Service.” From Oct. 1 to Nov. 14, volunteers can give back and make a difference while helping the nonprofit celebrate its 45th anniversary of coming together to assist neighbors in need.

Jock Pitts and Aaron Grant of PWC

“The need for PWC’s volunteer services has continued throughout the pandemic, and it’s now more important than ever to keep our clients safe and healthy in their own homes,” said Jock Pitts, PWC president and CEO. “Rather than having two large events, we’re combining both into one volunteer initiative, following public health guidelines and providing safe, socially distant opportunities to give back.”

Historically, PWC’s annual Prepare Affair and Repair Affair events have provided home repair and yard clean-up services performed by thousands of volunteers across the region over a period of two days. PWC has implemented the following guidelines for its 45 Days of Service:

Volunteers will do outdoor work only, and will have no direct contact with PWC clients.

Volunteer crew sizes are limited in order to maintain a safe distance when working. Larger groups will be asked to break into multiple teams.

Volunteers will wear face coverings while on a job site.

PWC will ensure there are mobile hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer at each job site in addition to any other PPE needs like gloves or safety glasses.

Each crew leader will participate in a jobsite safety training to make sure every team has the tools they need to work safely while preventing the spread of COVID-19. This training will be offered virtually and in person.

“For our volunteers, these enhanced safety protocols are a natural extension of their commitment to serving our clients and helping them stay safe and healthy at home,” said Aaron Grant, PWC volunteer program manager. “By taking common sense precautions and looking out for each other, we believe we can have an impact and also keep volunteers safe and healthy on job sites.”

Register at pwchomerepairs.org.