Names in the News

An occasional digest of those making moves or waves within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

Chamber names 15th class of WE Lead

WE Lead, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s flagship leadership development program recently announced its 2020-2021 class. Class 15 includes leaders from a diverse group of industries and backgrounds, – 36 women representing 32 organizations. In its 14-year history, more than 700 women have graduated from WE Lead.

Amy Thompson

“This is an incredible group of high-achieving women who are ready to elevate their leadership even further,” said Amy Thompson, senior director of leadership programs. “WE Lead will provide them with experiences and connections to help harness their momentum to positively enact change impacting their organizations, communities, and the region.”

WE Lead, presented by TiER 1 Performance, is a 10-month executive leadership development experience for high-potential, goal-oriented women who are actively preparing for the next level of their career. Participants are high-achieving women who are being assigned increasing levels of responsibility within their organization and are on track for future advancement.

WE Lead Class 15:

Kristen Bailey , CEO, Sweets & Meats BBQ

, CEO, Sweets & Meats BBQ Bridget Behrmann , association director of wellness & member engagement, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

, association director of wellness & member engagement, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Alicia Bond-Lewis , partner, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

, partner, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP Peggy Brennan , vice president, creative services, Ohio National Financial Services

, vice president, creative services, Ohio National Financial Services Quinette Brown , MSL, training manager / HR professional, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

, MSL, training manager / HR professional, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Susan Claus , senior marketing manager, GMi Companies

, senior marketing manager, GMi Companies Margaret DeMichelis , director of grants, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

, director of grants, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Clarissa Doggett , senior director, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

, senior director, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Larissa England , equity, diversity & inclusion partner, E.W. Scripps

, equity, diversity & inclusion partner, E.W. Scripps Stacy Fehrenbach , director of marketing & business development, Mailender Inc.

, director of marketing & business development, Mailender Inc. Megan Glowacki , partner, Thompson Hine LLP

, partner, Thompson Hine LLP Brandy Hanger , director of deli & bakery, The Kroger Co.

, director of deli & bakery, The Kroger Co. April Harper , financial crimes compliance risk manager, U.S. Bank

, financial crimes compliance risk manager, U.S. Bank Jamie (Ritter) Horn , director of marketing, Johnson Investment Counsel

, director of marketing, Johnson Investment Counsel Helen Kemp , PhD, director, R&D, P&G

, PhD, director, R&D, P&G Molly Kroeger , senior marketing manager, Formica Group

, senior marketing manager, Formica Group Kimberly Lach , senior director total rewards & HRIS, Quotient Technology Inc.

, senior director total rewards & HRIS, Quotient Technology Inc. Sarah Landsman , VP, customer foundations, 84.51°

, VP, customer foundations, 84.51° Erin Lickliter , director, associate communications & engagement, The Kroger Co.

, director, associate communications & engagement, The Kroger Co. Danielle Losos , marketing manager, REDI Cincinnati

, marketing manager, REDI Cincinnati Tanya Mack , director, global physical distribution, P&G

, director, global physical distribution, P&G Stacy Maness , owner-operator, Plank Pilates Yoga

, owner-operator, Plank Pilates Yoga Karen Martinez , senior scientist, P&G

, senior scientist, P&G Jamie Myers , market director, GBBN Architects

, market director, GBBN Architects Johanna Navarro , corporate engagement manager, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

, corporate engagement manager, United Way of Greater Cincinnati Erin Nowak , outreach center program manager, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

, outreach center program manager, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Rachael D. Sampson , VP, commercial banking relationship manager, KeyBank National Association

, VP, commercial banking relationship manager, KeyBank National Association Yelana Sepeck , senior underwriting manager, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

, senior underwriting manager, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies Jennifer Sheffel , finance manager, Peter Cremer North America LP

, finance manager, Peter Cremer North America LP Allison Sternad , director of marketing & sustainability, Melink Corporation

, director of marketing & sustainability, Melink Corporation Sanna-Rae Taylor , attorney, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

, attorney, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Natalia L. Votaw , director, BKD, LLP

, director, BKD, LLP Tammy Waldron , director, center for excellence, senior instructional deesigner, quality matters coordinator, The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences

, director, center for excellence, senior instructional deesigner, quality matters coordinator, The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences Nikki Williams , chief of staff / VP community relations, Community Action Agency

, chief of staff / VP community relations, Community Action Agency Alex Wilson , director of HR, Graeter’s Ice Cream Co.

, director of HR, Graeter’s Ice Cream Co. Shannon Zaccaria, senior finance manager, VP, Fifth Third Bank

Planned Giving Council names 2020 Voices of Giving

For the 22nd year, the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council honored local philanthropists with Voices of Giving Awards for purposefully contributing a planned gift to help to ensure the longevity of a cause important to them. The event also acknowledged professional advisors who play a pivotal role in cultivating those gifts.

Raynal Moore

“All of our honorees are unique in their own ways. They come from different backgrounds, they pursue different interests, but they have all helped create a legacy to benefit future generations in our community,” said Raynal Moore, GCPGC board president and senior development director of the Friars Club.

Voices of Giving Award honorees:

Donna Bloemer (nominated by Redwood)

(nominated by Redwood) Thomas Breed (nominated by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park)

(nominated by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) Christine Buttress (nominated by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation)

(nominated by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation) Fran and Craig Coleman (nominated by Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati)

(nominated by Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati) Donald Crain (nominated by Miami University)

(nominated by Miami University) Reverend Kimberly Buechner Fouse (nominated by CET and Cincinnati Public Radio)

(nominated by CET and Cincinnati Public Radio) Lou and Dean Gaudin (nominated by Maple Knoll Communities)

(nominated by Maple Knoll Communities) Harold Klink (nominated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati)

(nominated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati) Joyce Kupfer-Mulderig (nominated by Magnified Giving)

(nominated by Magnified Giving) Mary Mauer (nominated by the Ohio Living Foundation and Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant)

(nominated by the Ohio Living Foundation and Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant) Jacqueline Neumann (nominated by St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati)

(nominated by St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati) Kay and Jack Reiber (nominated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati)

(nominated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati) Kurt and Karen Reiber (nominated by the Freestore Foodbank)

(nominated by the Freestore Foodbank) Martha Schuler (nominated by Xavier University)

(nominated by Xavier University) Margaret Swinford (nominated by Bethesda Foundation)

(nominated by Bethesda Foundation) G. Richard and Jane Thomas – posthumously (nominated by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

(nominated by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden) Connie Widmer (nominated by Northern Kentucky University)

(nominated by Northern Kentucky University) Virginia Willoughby – posthumously (nominated by Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired)

Voices of Giving Planning Committee:

Carol Serrone and Michelle Zeis, co-chairs

Lillian Derkson

Misty Griesinger

David Harris

Bill Hitch

Michelle Mancini

Lisa Roberts Rosser

Becky Timberlake

Dan Virzi

Felicia Zakem

The Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council is a professional association for people whose work includes developing, marketing, and administering charitable planned gifts. Members include persons who raise funds for nonprofit institutions, consultants, and professional advisors who work in a variety of legal and financial settings.

Hyde Park Square Art Show awards scholarships

Organizers of the Hyde Park Square Art Show awarded scholarships to two local University of Cincinnati students and recognized another local student for poster design:

Tiara Jones , University of Cincinnati’s Design, Architecture, Art and Planning

, University of Cincinnati’s Design, Architecture, Art and Planning Abby Ziegelmeyer , University of Cincinnati’s Design, Architecture, Art and Planning

, University of Cincinnati’s Design, Architecture, Art and Planning Nia Jones, St. Ursula Villa, honored for her artwork used for the 2020 commemorative poster