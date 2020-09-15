Live music makes a virtual return for fall

Performance venues remain closed as COVID-19 continues to keep us physically apart. In response, several local music organizations have put together a series of virtual performances this fall, and in some cases, beyond.
CSO & Pops
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is taking full advantage of not having to fill cavernous Music Hall by crafting a more intimate, more inclusive, more adventurous virtual series of concerts. Performed live from the Music Hall stage, these seven concerts – four CSO and three Pops – will be shared for free via the CSO’s website, and simulcast in Washington Park (Sept. 26 only) and on Fountain Square.
Live From Music Hall (virtual):
- Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Louis Langrée, conductor; Angel Blue, soprano; Catalyst Quartet. Music of Barber, Copland and Jessie Montgomery
- Oct. 3, 8 p.m. John Morris Russell, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano; Sharel Cassity, saxophone; Adia Dobbins, vocalist. American classics, from ragtime to Charlie Parker
- Oct. 24, 8 p.m. Louis Langrée, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin. Music of Ives, Stravinsky and Baroque composer Joseph Bologne
- Oct. 31, 8 p.m. John Morris Russell, conductor; Stefani Matsuo, violin; Damon Gupton, narrator. Celebration of autumn, Halloween and Dia De Los Muertes
- Nov. 21, 8 p.m. Louis Langrée, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet. Music of Wagner, Julia Perry and Anthony Davis
- Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Live From Music Hall (virtual): Louis Langrée, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Awadagin Pratt, piano. Music of Mozart, Ravel, Joseph Bologne and Marianna Martines
- Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Live From Music Hall (virtual): John Morris Russell, conductor. Holiday Pops – Home for the Holidays
Linton Chamber Music
The watchword of the long-lived Linton series has always been intimacy. The audience, many who have been steeped in chamber music for decades, surrounds performers in close proximity on three sides within the warm acoustic of First Lutheran Church. All of this flies in the face of our pandemic reality, so artistic directors – violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson – have kept the venue, but shifted the audience online.
Live from Linton (virtual)
- Oct. 4, 4 p.m. Jaime Laredo, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello; Keith Robinson, cello: music of Schulhoff, Danielpour and Schubert
- Nov. 1, 4 p.m. Danbi Um, violin; Christopher Pell, clarinet; Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello; Ran Dank, piano: music of Bartók, Ravel, Stravinsky and Mendelssohn
- Dec. 6, 4 p.m. Jaime Laredo, violin; Wesley Collins, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello; Owen Lee, double bass; Christopher Pell, clarinet; Christopher Sales, bassoon; Elizabeth Freimuth, French horn; Lisa Conway, French horn: music of Michael Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven
concert:nova
Long known for its creative and unorthodox approach to programming, the clever curators of concert:nova recognized early on the impact COVID-19 was going to have on this upcoming season. They committed months ago to a full season of virtual concerts for 2020-21, viewing this as an opportunity to explore the creative and expressive possibilities available within the digital realm. Each performance takes place on the 14th of the month, in honor of concert:nova’s 14th season.
Digital Season 14
- Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (virtual) “Travel.” Music and imagery from Haiti, France and Japan
- Nov. 14, 7 p.m. (virtual) “Turnsole.” Music by local band Turnsole, played with and by strings
- Dec. 14, 7 p.m. (virtual) TBA