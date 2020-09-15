Live music makes a virtual return for fall

Performance venues remain closed as COVID-19 continues to keep us physically apart. In response, several local music organizations have put together a series of virtual performances this fall, and in some cases, beyond.

Soprano Angel Blue, violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Awadagin Pratt

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is taking full advantage of not having to fill cavernous Music Hall by crafting a more intimate, more inclusive, more adventurous virtual series of concerts. Performed live from the Music Hall stage, these seven concerts – four CSO and three Pops – will be shared for free via the CSO’s website, and simulcast in Washington Park (Sept. 26 only) and on Fountain Square.

Live From Music Hall (virtual):

Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Louis Langrée, conductor; Angel Blue, soprano; Catalyst Quartet. Music of Barber, Copland and Jessie Montgomery

More to come in 2021

Linton Chamber Music

CSO cellist Ilya Finkelshteyn, CSO clarinetist Christopher Pell, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center violinist Danbi Um, and CCM pianist Ran Dank

The watchword of the long-lived Linton series has always been intimacy. The audience, many who have been steeped in chamber music for decades, surrounds performers in close proximity on three sides within the warm acoustic of First Lutheran Church. All of this flies in the face of our pandemic reality, so artistic directors – violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson – have kept the venue, but shifted the audience online.

Live from Linton (virtual)

Oct. 4, 4 p.m. Jaime Laredo, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello; Keith Robinson, cello: music of Schulhoff, Danielpour and Schubert

More to come in 2021

concert:nova

concert:nova Artistic Directors Ixi Chen and Ted Nelson

Long known for its creative and unorthodox approach to programming, the clever curators of concert:nova recognized early on the impact COVID-19 was going to have on this upcoming season. They committed months ago to a full season of virtual concerts for 2020-21, viewing this as an opportunity to explore the creative and expressive possibilities available within the digital realm. Each performance takes place on the 14th of the month, in honor of concert:nova’s 14th season.

Digital Season 14

Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (virtual) “Travel.” Music and imagery from Haiti, France and Japan

More to come in 2021