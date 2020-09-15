Recent successes in the nonprofit arena

Impact 100, Cincinnati Public Radio and Cincinnati Art Club share their successes.

Impact 100 grants $100K to four nonprofits

Impact 100 recently celebrated its 19th consecutive year of awarding transformational grants at its Annual Awards Celebration. After virtually presenting to over 375 members, guests, and nonprofit partners, the following four nonprofits received the highest number of votes, each securing a grant of $100,000.

ChangingGears: Bridge Program

Build a fleet of additional leased vehicles to CityLink training graduates who are starting new jobs, to solve the transportation dilemma of how to get a job without a car, and how to get a car without a job.

The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation: Food for Thought Pantry

Expand Food for Thought Pantry to three campus locations which will include fresh, nutrient-rich food options by adding storage and refrigeration removing barriers to academic success such as food insecurity and economic instability.

New Life Furniture Bank: Turning Empty Houses into Livable Homes

Expanding capacity to turn empty houses into homes by purchasing new and gently used trucks to furnish more homes for families, thereby increasing dignity, supporting productive lives, and enhancing mental and physical development of children.

Women Helping Women: DVERT- Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team

Ensure survivors in Hamilton County receive immediate trauma-informed care on-scene, disrupting typical barriers and strengthening support to survivors to access services and develop a plan for safety to reduce re-victimization and, ultimately, prevent domestic violence homicide.

Other grant finalists were Ohio River Foundation, Mortar Cincinnati, Elementz and Althea Augustine Technology Learning Center. If you would like to assist finalists on an individual basis, they have included items they would love to receive.

Cincinnati Public Radio clears the slate early

Richard Eiswerth, president, GM & CEO of Cincinnati Public Radio

Fifteen years ago, Cincinnati Public Radio purchased WVXU from Xavier University. This $15 million (plus an additional $1 million to cover attorneys’ fees and other costs) investment fulfilled an integral component of the organization’s strategic plan: allow 90.9 WGUC to be a full-time classical music and arts station; and dedicate 91.7 WVXU to news and the most popular public radio programs.

The organization announced Sept. 15 that this loan has been paid off, and with the help of sponsors and donors, done so five years early – a welcome anniversary present for its now three stations: 50 years for WVXU, 60 years for WGUC, and 70 years for WMUB.

Cincinnati Art Club honors 13 artists in national juried competition

Cincinnati Art Club carried on with a socially distanced, 52nd version of its Viewpoint national art competition and exhibition, Sept. 12, at Art Design Consultants. The exhibition – one of the longest-running national juried art competitions in America – consisted of 97 art works, juried into the show from 443 initial entries.

Art Club president Don Schuster said, “Annually this show is one of the many community outreach events we provide to those in Greater Cincinnati who value visual arts. We are able not only to recognize area artists but bring to the city work done by outstanding artists from across the country.”

Patrick Lee evaluates “Hotel Soap” by Cincinnati artist Brad Davis.

Competition judge Patrick Lee selected 13 works for special recognition.

“I found the competition most challenging to judge, because the quality of the work was astounding and it crossed over many styles and media, from representational and abstract paintings to sculpture and ceramics.”

Lee presented the top award and $3,000 to Steven Parkhurst of Midland, Mich.; Frederick Graff, Salem, S.C., was awarded second place, and Cincinnatian Ray Hassard garnered third.

Steven Parkhurst won first place for “A Place I’ve Never Been, #919.”

The Cincinnati Art Club Board of Directors Award was won by Brad Davis of Cincinnati. The In-Memoriam Award, honoring members who died this past year, went to Josie Gearhart of Cincinnati. The ADC Art Gallery Contract Award went to Jessica Boone of Cincinnati.

There were seven Sponsorship Awards:

Carol Holland , Mason, from Great American Art Works

, Mason, from Great American Art Works Debra Howard , Omena, Mich., from Dick Blick Art Supplies

, Omena, Mich., from Dick Blick Art Supplies MaryBeth Karaus , Cincinnati, from Plaza Art Materials

, Cincinnati, from Plaza Art Materials Carolyn Latanision , Winchester, Mass., from John Crane Watercolor

, Winchester, Mass., from John Crane Watercolor Shar Coulson , Chicago, Ill., from Brush and Palette

, Chicago, Ill., from Brush and Palette Emily Caito , Cincinnati, from Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff

, Cincinnati, from Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff Clifford Darrett, Dayton, Ohio, from Terry Ludwig Pastels

Cincinnati Art Club‘s Viewpoint 52 is open to the public through September 24 at Art Design Consultants in O’Bryonville.