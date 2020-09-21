Episcopal Retirement Services: ‘Together We Rise’

Dear Friends,

As a leader in senior healthcare, residential living and outreach services, Episcopal Retirement Services assists those at the greatest risk for suffering severe complications from the COVID-19 virus. Over the past seven months, we have been devoted to doing everything possible to protect and care for those we serve and our staff who dutifully care for them – more than 4,000 older adults and nearly 800 staff in total.

We can’t do it alone and hope you will join us from the comforts of home for our “Together We Rise” Virtual Gala – Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

It has been an extraordinary year for all of us, to say the least. With the challenges of COVID-19, we have seen true heroism. We are incredibly proud of the entire ERS community. Our staff, residents and their families, volunteers and donors have truly risen to this moment of crisis. Thus, the theme for this year’s gala is “Together We Rise.”

Highlights planned for the 90-minute live broadcast include:

A celebration of COVID heroism

Messages of Gratitude from those we serve

Insights into the State of ERS and Aging Services with ERS President and CEO Laura R. P. Lamb

A sneak peek at our historic Manse Apts. Affordable Living project

30-minute live jazz performance by the Mandy Gaines Quartet

Attendance at this year’s event is complimentary – no ticket purchase required!

(Scroll to the bottom of the linked page to register)

As a significant fundraiser in support of all of ERS’ programs and services for older adults, we do invite you to consider a donation. Donors who contribute a minimum advance donation of $250 will receive a Party Pack for Two to enjoy during our live broadcast.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsors:

Please register today and encourage others who have an interest in learning more the important work of ERS in serving older adults in a person-centered, innovative and spiritually based way.

Gratefully,

Joy Rowe Blang

Executive Director, Philanthropy

Episcopal Retirement Services

