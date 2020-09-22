Annex Gallery at Pendleton doubles its space

The Annex Gallery is pleased to announce its expansion with the acquisition of the adjacent former Marta Hewett Gallery at Pendleton Arts Center.

Artist Jens Rosenkrantz Jr., a PAC studio resident since 2011, is programming the now 4,000-square-foot space with two exhibitions:

Gallery One: “Good Trouble” presents an outsider interpretation of American life and politics by Cuban artist Jorge Rodríguez Diez (known as R 10).

Gallery Two: “Nature Abhors a Vacuum,” a Pendleton artists retrospective – works by Barbara Ahlbrand, Tracy Casagrande Clancy, M. Katherine Hurley, Donna Talerico, Paula Wiggins and Rosenkrantz. The installation, curated by Hurley, is inspired by Aristotle’s Horror Vacui and how artists are drawn to fill empty walls.

Both installations open to the public this Friday, Sept. 25, 5-9 p.m., as part of Pendleton Art Center’s Final Friday studio walk.

M. Katherine Hurley and Jens Rosenkranz Jr.

Rosenkrantz launched his photography career after spending 30 years in investments, finance and accounting, followed by opening a wine shop and two restaurants in Clifton and Northside. He met his wife and fellow artist, M. Katherine Hurley, while operating out of several studios in the historic PAC.

Doubling the size of his gallery, Rosenkrantz looks to the future. “I realize that for some, it may seem counterintuitive to double gallery space during a global pandemic, but I have hope for the future and the arts,” said Rosenkrantz. “This expansion allows us to strengthen ‘Bridges Not Walls’ while providing artists with opportunities to exhibit their work.”

Founded by Rosenkrantz and Hurley in 2015, Bridges Not Walls is a nonprofit artist exchange program between Havana, Cuba and Cincinnati. Artist Diez (R 10) was one of the artists they met in 2017. His exhibit offers a sly, whimsical view of President Trump through a series of portraits from 2017 to now, subtly depicting one of the world’s most controversial leaders.

“When this gallery space became vacant in mid-August, I was concerned it may take some time to rent due to the environment we are in right now with COVID,” said Jill Crew, real estate manager for The Verdin Company. “As the previous tenant was moving out, Jens contacted me about interest in the space, his ideas for expansion, and within days an agreement was signed. Jens and his wife Kay are both go-getters. Their confidence in the Cincinnati arts community is inspiring, and so is their commitment to not have this gallery go dark, especially since the September Final Friday marks PAC’s 29th anniversary.”

Both exhibits run through November.

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, or by appointment.

Final Friday opening reception:

Sept. 25, 5-9 p.m.

1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Attendees are requested to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing in the gallery.

