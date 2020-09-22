Cincinnati Opera returns to stage in Summer of 2021

Cincinnati Opera has announced details of the company’s 2021 Summer Festival, a return to the stage following the cancellation of the company’s 100th anniversary season in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans for 2021 include three operas originally scheduled for 2020 – the world premieres of “Castor and Patience” and “Fierce,” as well as “The Barber of Seville” – plus the return of two all-time favorite operas, “Carmen” and “Tosca.”

Composer Gregory Spears of “Castor and Patience”

Composer William Menefield of “Fierce”

Opera in the Park, the company’s season-opening celebration concert in Washington Park, will also return, including performances by stars from the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, and the CSO.

“We realize that planning to produce a full opera season in these uncertain times can seem audacious,” said Mirageas. “But as long as there is a chance that conditions will allow us to inspire our community through live opera performances again, that will be our goal. We look to the future with optimism and embrace the same bold vision we have always had. That said, our plans are necessarily contingent on conditions that will allow us to ensure a safe experience for all. If we conclude we cannot, we’ll be prepared to adjust our programming and will communicate broadly with our patrons about their options.”

Evans Mirageas

Mirageas continued, “For our return to the stage, we’re looking forward to presenting some of the most beloved titles in the operatic repertoire … as well as the much-anticipated world premieres of ‘Castor and Patience’ and ‘Fierce.’ We commissioned these two new operas as part of our ongoing vision to celebrate diverse stories and creators, and we can’t wait to share them with the world.”

Details will be announced at a later date for other events originally scheduled for the summer of 2020.

cincinnatiopera.org

Cincinnati Opera 2021 Summer Festival

Opera in the Park, Washington Park

June 13

“The Barber of Seville” (Rossini), Music Hall

June 16 & 18

“Carmen” (Bizet), Music Hall

July 1, 8, 10 & 11

“Castor and Patience,” world premiere (music by Gregory Spears, libretto by Tracy K. Smith), SCPA’s Corbett Theater

July 9, 13, 15, 17 & 18

“Fierce,” world premiere (music by William Menefield, libretto by Sheila Williams), SCPA’s Mayerson Theater

July 14, 16, 18, 21 & 23

“Tosca” (Puccini), Music Hall

July 22, 24 & 25