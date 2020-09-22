From La Soupe’s Executive Chef … Miranda

Cream of Zucchini

This recipe is great for finding a use for those last zucchinis from the garden, or just a thrifty pot of soupe to warm some bellies. You can add your own twist by adding more cheese, or curry, or roasted peppers (Oh my, roasted hatch chilies would be so good!). Literally, this soup is a chameleon of sorts and you can use the base to make it into whatever you want!

TIP *If you do not have a way to puree the chunks, leave ingredients bite-size and substitute milk for sour cream.

Ingredients:

1/2 small onion, quartered

2 cloves garlic

3 medium zucchini – skin-on, cut in large chunks

32 oz chicken broth or vegetable broth

2 tbsp sour cream

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh grated cheese, if desired for topping, optional

Directions:

Sauté the onion and garlic until slightly brown; add the zucchini, and continue to get some brown on everything.

Combine chicken broth with sautéed items and place in a large pot over medium heat and bring to a boil.

Lower heat, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and purée with an immersion blender; add the sour cream and purée again until smooth.

Taste for salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Serve hot.

lasoupe.org