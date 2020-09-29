Events, as we fall into October: Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2020

Ready or not, here comes October, and lots of events from which to choose…

Sept. 30-Oct. 4, Wednesday-Sunday

Know Theatre, “Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It!” | DETAILS: Final week of outdoor performances. Socially distanced neighborhood get-out-the-vote rally turns into a music-fueled, interactive celebration performed from the back of a 1960s pickup truck.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. The BonBonerie, O’Bryonville

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Findlay Market Beer Garden, OTR

Friday, 6:30 p.m. Fountain Square, Downtown Cincinnati

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Artsville, Madisonville

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Madison Lot, East Walnut Hills

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Kennedy Heights

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Five Points Alley, Walnut Hills

Oct. 1, Thursday

Country singer Martina McBride

Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund, Pink Ribbon Pop Up Party | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Special online program hosted by Cris Collinsworth, featuring country music star Martina McBride. Option to become a virtual Hostess and host a small viewing party or watch individually. Tune in through CCPF website, Facebook and YouTube. No charge to view, however, donations are greatly appreciated and can be made at the time of registration or by phoning the CCPF offices.

pinkribbon.ccpf.org

Express: Wide Open Mic Event –“What Matters? Creative Empathy, Community Care Ethics, and Story-Listening”| 7 p.m. Zoom. Free event promotes spirit of a listening, caring, and just community during a time of great division. Hosted by author/musician Sherry Cook Stanforth.

Co-sponsored by Urban Appalachian Community Coalition and Originary Arts Initiative.

tmuky.us/whatmatters

Oct. 2, Friday

Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Annual Hats Off Luncheon Pivots to Picnics | Virtual. DETAILS: Take a small group of family or friends to neighborhood Cincinnati Park to partake in a community picnic. Ticket holders receive picnic basket including lunch for two by Eat Well Celebrations, prosecco splits with flutes, a multicultural decoration from milliner Abby Langdon. Access to the Hats Off Luncheon video “special” featuring entertainment, music, a message from Parks leadership and sponsors, and a celebration of posthumous Phylis W. Smale award winners, Donald and Marian Spencer. For every picnic basket purchased, in addition to supporting CPF’s mission, a donation will be made from CPF to the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, to provide meals for children experiencing food insecurity.

cincinnatiparksfoundation.org/events/hats-off-luncheon

Elementz, COVIsion-19 | 6 p.m. Zoom. DETAILS: Virtual art exhibition that gives voice to a community through art and creative expression by articulating what the new COVID-19 reality looks like for the inner city youth of Cincinnati and their families.

us02web.zoom.us/j/86720269769

Meeting ID: 867 2026 9769

Passcode: 044675

covision19.org

Tri-County Players, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” | 8 p.m. Evendale Founders Pavilion Amphitheater. DETAILS: An outdoor 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps”– a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials. Also, Oct. 3, 4, 9 & 10.

facebook.com/Tri-County-Players-56428201105

Oct. 3, Saturday

Alzheimer’s Association, Walk to End Alzheimer’s | 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave. DETAILS: Opening ceremony and Promise Garden Ceremony will occur at 8:45 a.m. and live streamed. Promise Garden will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in which people can view the planted Promise Garden from their vehicle.

alz.org/walk

Art Design Consultants, The Power of Her | 2 -8 p.m. 2124 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-723-1222. DETAILS: Open house for exhibition series featuring artists who will have solo-shows within ADC’s gallery salons. Artist reception: 6-8 p.m. RSVP. Runs through Nov. 6.

adcfineart.com

Aaron Diehl at The Pops

Cincinnati Pops, Live From Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: John Morris Russell, leads the Pops in American classics, from ragtime to Charlie Parker, featuring pianist Aaron Diehl, Sharel Cassity on saxophone and vocalist Adia Dobbins.

cincinnatisymphony.org

​PhotograpHERS – a Women’s Collective, “Light on Pandemonium” | 8-10 p.m. Campsite Sculpture Park, 2866 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: A projected photography show that sheds light on different aspects of covid-19 and our time in quarantine. Large outdoor space. Multiple projectors. Show lasts 15-20 minutes and repeats. Artists: Erika NJ Allen, Linda Gillings, Tina Gutierrez, Melissa Hall, Colleen Houston, Deb Johnson, Nancy Rexroth, Kimberly Starbuck, Leigh Taylor, Pat Timm, Nancy Willman

facebook.com/events/766062410604609

Rookwood Pottery on display at the Taft Museum

Taft Museum of Art, “A Splendid Century: Cincinnati Art 1820–1920” | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-0343. DETAILS: In honor of museum house’s bicentennial, a display of Cincinnati art and artists spanning its first 100 years of existence, including rarely seen works from local private collections and museums from around the region. Runs through Jan. 24.

taftmuseum.org

Oct. 4, Sunday

Artist Monica Namyar at work

Behringer-Crawford Museum, freshART Auction | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Livestream finale. Artist profiles and videos, trivia games, prizes, “make-along” signature drink recipe with freshART mixologist Kelly Johnson. Tickets: $50/person, includes boxed picnic supper by Delish Dish of Covington to be enjoyed at home while watching the auction.Tickets for virtual-access-only are available for $15. Non-ticket holders may bid online, but will not have access to livestream activity.

freshART2020.givesmart.com

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra

Fitton Center, Fitton on the Hill | 2 p.m. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. 513-863-8873. DETAILS: “Big Band Jazz,” live, outdoor performance by Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, specializing in contemporary and living composers and arrangers.

fittoncenter.org

Linton Artistic Directors Sharon Robinson and Jaime Laredo with Cathy Meng Robinson, Keith Robinson and Hsin-Yun Huang

Linton Chamber Music, Live from Linton! | 4 p.m. Virtual. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: Jaime Laredo, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello; Keith Robinson, cello: music by Schulhoff, Danielpour and Schubert

lintonmusic.org