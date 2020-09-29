Names in the News: 9/30/20

Here’s whose making waves within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

People Working Cooperatively

Tom Colvin

People Working Cooperatively has elected Tom Colvin, area president for Arthur J. Gallagher Benefit Services, as chairman of its board of trustees. Colvin was first elected to PWC’s board in April 2013 before joining its executive committee in July 2018. He has spent his career in the Cincinnati area working with employers on their employee benefit programs. He is also a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Greater Cincinnati Association of Health Underwriters, where he previously served as president.

Lindner Center of HOPE

Paul Crosby M.D.

Paul Keck M.D.

Paul R. Crosby, M.D. has become president and chief operating officer of The Frances and Craig Lindner Center of HOPE, a comprehensive mental health center of excellence that opened in 2008. Crosby joined the center’s medical staff at its opening, and has taken on several key roles. Paul Keck, M.D., the center’s founding president and CEO, will continue as CEO while serving patients as part of the Center’s outpatient practice.

UC Health

Robert J. Wiehe

UC Health has named Robert J. Wiehe as chief administrative officer of University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Wiehe, who has been serving as senior vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer since 2015, will oversee the operations of UC Medical Center. During his career, Wiehe has managed global supply chains and numerous manufacturing facilities, serving as a supplier to companies such as Procter & Gamble and WalMart. A Cincinnati native, he received a bachelor of science from Miami University and an MBA from UC.

Every Child Succeeds

Judith Van Ginkel

Jennifer Frey

Judith Van Ginkel, founding president of Every Child Succeeds, is retiring and passing the leadership baton to incoming president Jennifer Frey, an accomplished researcher, clinician and educator. The organization has been helping new parents create healthy home environments for 21 years. Frey, a Cincinnati native, joins Every Child Succeeds after eight years on the faculty at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she was director of the early intervention and early childhood special education graduate program. Under Van Ginkel’s award-winning leadership, Every Child Succeeds has provided more than 675,000 home visits and served more than 27,450 families.

American Cancer Society

Lenora Oeters

The local chapter of the American Cancer Society introduced Lenora Oeters as executive director for its North Central region, which spans Ohio, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia and is based in Blue Ash. Oeters most recently served as strategic director of distinguished partners events at the nonprofit’s global headquarters in Atlanta. She replaces Meredith Niemeyer, who took over as the nonprofit’s regional chief last October and has now reportedly decided to pursue opportunities outside of the organization.