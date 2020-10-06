Names in the News, Recognition

WVXU receives 13 Ohio Society of Professional Journalists awards

The news team at Cincinnati Public Radio’s 91.7 WVXU has been honored by the Ohio chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists with 13 awards in their 2020 Ohio’s Best Journalism competition. 

“We are extremely grateful to the Ohio SPJ for recognizing the hard work and professionalism of our team of journalists,” said news director and Morning Edition anchor Maryanne Zeleznik. “Our daily goal is to bring our listeners the stories of our wide-ranging community with clarity, humanity, and truth. These awards validate this goal, and we look forward to continuing our work into the future.”

Journalists from surrounding SPJ chapters did the judging and found these WVXU submissions award worthy: 

FIRST PLACE

  • Maryanne Zeleznik
  • Tana Weingartner
  • Ambriehl Crutchfield
  • Ann Thompson
  • Howard Wilkinson
  • Michael Monks

Best of Show Radio-Best News Cast / October 11, 2019 – WVXU News Team 

Best Radio Website / wvxu.org – WVXU News Team 

Digital Media, Best of Show Blog / Politically Speaking – Howard Wilkinson 

Best of Show Radio Anchor / Maryanne Zeleznik 

Best Business Reporting / Robotics Farm – Ann Thompson  

Best Criminal Justice Reporting / 60 Arrested in Largest Opioid Prescription Takedown Ever – Tana Weingartner 

Best Minority Issues Coverage / Transgender Singing Voice Conference Expands Vocal Perspectives – Tana Weingartner 

Best Radio Spot News / Sewage Leak Affecting Winton Woods Lake – Tana Weingartner 

Best Education issues Reporting / Five Years After Oil Spill, Public Gets First Look At Oak Glen Nature Preserve – Tana Weingartner 

SECOND PLACE

Best of Show Radio Reporter / Tana Weingartner 

Best Enterprise Reporting / Neighbors to King’s Island: Please Cut The Noise – Tana Weingartner 

Best of Show Radio Public Affairs Program / Personal Stories of Organ Donation – Cincinnati Edition, hosted by Michael Monks 

Best Education Issues Reporting Radio / Can There Be Racial Equity in History Lessons? One Class Is Trying – Ambriehl Crutchfield 

