WVXU receives 13 Ohio Society of Professional Journalists awards

The news team at Cincinnati Public Radio’s 91.7 WVXU has been honored by the Ohio chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists with 13 awards in their 2020 Ohio’s Best Journalism competition.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ohio SPJ for recognizing the hard work and professionalism of our team of journalists,” said news director and Morning Edition anchor Maryanne Zeleznik. “Our daily goal is to bring our listeners the stories of our wide-ranging community with clarity, humanity, and truth. These awards validate this goal, and we look forward to continuing our work into the future.”

Journalists from surrounding SPJ chapters did the judging and found these WVXU submissions award worthy:

FIRST PLACE

Maryanne Zeleznik

Tana Weingartner

Ambriehl Crutchfield

Ann Thompson

Howard Wilkinson

Michael Monks

Best of Show Radio-Best News Cast / October 11, 2019 – WVXU News Team

Best Radio Website / wvxu.org – WVXU News Team

Digital Media, Best of Show Blog / Politically Speaking – Howard Wilkinson

Best of Show Radio Anchor / Maryanne Zeleznik

Best Business Reporting / Robotics Farm – Ann Thompson

Best Criminal Justice Reporting / 60 Arrested in Largest Opioid Prescription Takedown Ever – Tana Weingartner

Best Minority Issues Coverage / Transgender Singing Voice Conference Expands Vocal Perspectives – Tana Weingartner

Best Radio Spot News / Sewage Leak Affecting Winton Woods Lake – Tana Weingartner

Best Education issues Reporting / Five Years After Oil Spill, Public Gets First Look At Oak Glen Nature Preserve – Tana Weingartner

SECOND PLACE

Best of Show Radio Reporter / Tana Weingartner

Best Enterprise Reporting / Neighbors to King’s Island: Please Cut The Noise – Tana Weingartner

Best of Show Radio Public Affairs Program / Personal Stories of Organ Donation – Cincinnati Edition, hosted by Michael Monks

Best Education Issues Reporting Radio / Can There Be Racial Equity in History Lessons? One Class Is Trying – Ambriehl Crutchfield