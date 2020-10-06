WVXU receives 13 Ohio Society of Professional Journalists awards

The news team at Cincinnati Public Radio’s 91.7 WVXU has been honored by the Ohio chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists with 13 awards in their 2020 Ohio’s Best Journalism competition.
“We are extremely grateful to the Ohio SPJ for recognizing the hard work and professionalism of our team of journalists,” said news director and Morning Edition anchor Maryanne Zeleznik. “Our daily goal is to bring our listeners the stories of our wide-ranging community with clarity, humanity, and truth. These awards validate this goal, and we look forward to continuing our work into the future.”
Journalists from surrounding SPJ chapters did the judging and found these WVXU submissions award worthy:
FIRST PLACE
Best of Show Radio-Best News Cast / October 11, 2019 – WVXU News Team
Best Radio Website / wvxu.org – WVXU News Team
Digital Media, Best of Show Blog / Politically Speaking – Howard Wilkinson
Best of Show Radio Anchor / Maryanne Zeleznik
Best Business Reporting / Robotics Farm – Ann Thompson
Best Criminal Justice Reporting / 60 Arrested in Largest Opioid Prescription Takedown Ever – Tana Weingartner
Best Minority Issues Coverage / Transgender Singing Voice Conference Expands Vocal Perspectives – Tana Weingartner
Best Radio Spot News / Sewage Leak Affecting Winton Woods Lake – Tana Weingartner
Best Education issues Reporting / Five Years After Oil Spill, Public Gets First Look At Oak Glen Nature Preserve – Tana Weingartner
SECOND PLACE
Best of Show Radio Reporter / Tana Weingartner
Best Enterprise Reporting / Neighbors to King’s Island: Please Cut The Noise – Tana Weingartner
Best of Show Radio Public Affairs Program / Personal Stories of Organ Donation – Cincinnati Edition, hosted by Michael Monks
Best Education Issues Reporting Radio / Can There Be Racial Equity in History Lessons? One Class Is Trying – Ambriehl Crutchfield