CPA Fall Forum to celebrate ‘Women of Music Hall’

Keynote speaker Thea Tjepkema will present “Muses: The Women of Music Hall” at Cincinnati Preservation Association’s 25th Annual Fall Forum, to be virtually broadcast from The Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel Hall of Mirrors at noon Oct. 23.

The presentation, in celebration of the “Year of the Woman,” will highlight the rich legacy of women performing in, creating works of art for, and sustaining Music Hall. Tjepkema, a preservationist and historian, has done extensive research on Music Hall, which helped guide the recent renovations of the renowned National Historic Landmark.

Illustration for ‘Women of Music Hall’

Tjepkema connects her research to the lives of individuals, placing them in the larger context of life in the city’s past and humanizing history. Forum guests will hear how the suffragettes movement used appearances at Music Hall to gain popular support for women’s right to vote. Tjepkema will also highlight the extraordinary women who left their mark on the hall as artists contributing work to the building and as performers appearing within it.

This will be a one-time broadcast, and Tjepkema’s presentation will not be available after the forum ends. Tickets to the forum are $50-$75, available online. Each ticket includes a complimentary tour with Friends of Music Hall, redeemable when tours resume.

www.cincinnatipreservation.org